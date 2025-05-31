Ben Brown shines after opener as Craig Counsell’s plan pays off

Chicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown has had a bit of a rocky first full season in the majors, and had the worst start of his career his last time out against the Cincinnati Reds. With Brown slated to face off against that same Reds team not even a week later, Craig Counsell attempted to do something new to get better results. He used Brown after an opener. It's safe to say that the experiment went extraordinarily well.

Brown's day began in the second inning after Drew Pomeranz threw a scoreless first, and his day didn't end until after the seventh inning. Brown delivered six shutout innings, allowing just one hit, walking one batter, and striking out nine. He won't get a win on his record for this game, but that obviously isn't his fault.

Just one slight change helped Brown go from a pitcher who got embarrassed less than a week ago to one who was as good as he's ever been in the majors.

Ben Brown might've given Craig Counsell the formula to get the most out of him

Against this same Reds team his last time out, Brown gave up eight runs in 4.1 innings of work, and four of those runs came in the first inning. Those four first-inning runs raised his first-inning ERA to 9.90. The 35-22 Cubs went just 6-5 in Brown's first 11 appearances, and that's largely because it's hard to win games in which you trail early.

By using Brown after an opener, Counsell wanted to give his 25-year-old starter a different and easier look. To put it simply, it's a lot easier for a pitcher to begin any given game not having to face the opposition's best hitters. Brown was given an opportunity to settle in against the Reds' second-tier hitters, and settle in he did.

Working behind an opener isn't foolproof. Brown is going to have rough outings here and there. But not having to pitch the first inning against the opposition's best hitters, and not having to face those hitters more than twice, should do wonders for Brown as he settles in as a major leaguer.

From now on, Counsell should see how sustainable this is. He should give Brown more opportunities behind an opener when he can and see how he performs. Hopefully, that is what happens.