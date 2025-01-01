Ben Roethlisberger backs Steelers into corner with Russell Wilson in more ways than one
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have an impossible decision to make at quarterback this offseason. Russell Wilson has played well enough to earn another season under center, but it's not so simple. Wilson is a free agent after this season and is due a big raise. Pittsburgh is backed by the highest-priced defenses in the NFL, and thus have devoted most of their resources elsewhere.
Wilson will get a multiyear offer somewhere, if not in Pittsburgh. He also wants to play anywhere from five-to-seven more seasons, per ESPN. The Steelers aren't going to extend him that kind of offer.
Steelers legend turned podcast pundit Ben Roethlisberger gave his opinion on the matter, which the organization surely didn't ask for. Per Roethlisberger, the Steelers should give Wilson a multiyear offer with some precedent attached.
"I think he has played well," Roethlisberger said. "I personally don’t know if I would give him like a four or five-year $200 million deal. I think a great deal is that three for $100 if you want to keep him coming back. I think if you got another really good wide receiver two and give him another weapon... I think you are gonna see Russ’ game really do well. I think the line would get better."
Ben Roethlisberger makes a good point about Steelers and Russell Wilson
Other options available to the Steelers are extending Justin Fields, who played well to open the season while Wilson was injured, to a cheaper price tag. They could also draft a feasible replacement, though this year's QB class is considered weaker than 2024.
Even if Roethlisberger had stayed quiet on the matter – which would have been preferable from Omar Khan's point of view – he would've played a role in negotiations. As former NFL agent Joel Corry noted on X, the Steelers gave Big Ben a two-year, $34 million extension when he was 37 years old and the salary cap was a mere $188.2 million. If you take inflation into account, Wilson's camp could use Roethlisberger's deal against the Steelers. Wilson is slightly younger, after all, and the cap will be higher than $188 million.
Wilson is far from the first or the last veteran quarterback who isn't ready to hang up his cleats. If the 2024-25 season has proven anything for Russ, it's that he's still a starting-caliber QB for a playoff team. His experience in that department is invaluable, and it also makes him...quite valuable.
The Steelers are about to learn that lesson the hard way.