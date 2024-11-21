Bengals biggest future WR problem isn’t Ja’Marr Chase’s contract at all
The Cincinnati Bengals have quite a few wide receiver issues to address. The most glaring ones revolve around Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But what if there’s another problem that could have implications on the future of the Bengals receiver room?
Jermaine Burton was drafted to potentially be Higgins’ replacement as the Bengals would have to decide between Higgins and Chase this offseason. And while he’s had moments of promise, he's also showing that he’s still a rookie too.
Leading up to the Raiders game, the Bengals built a game plan around Burton, but he missed the walk through before the game and Zac Taylor made Burton a healthy scratch.
That’s a telling move in itself. It shows Taylor’s not only holding his players accountable, but it’s also letting Burton know to not let his head get too big; he still has to prove himself. And according to a Sports Illustrated story, he's working toward regaining that trust.
Jermaine Burton can grow into the No. 2 wide receiver two for the Bengals just like they envisioned
The book isn’t closed on Burton. This was simply a lesson for a rookie mistake. And the best way Burton can show he’s learned is to show how impactful he can be. This season Burton has just four catches for 107 yards and is still waiting for his first career touchdown catch.
Cincinnati has drafted wide receivers well, so I believe they still believe Burton can have a significant role in the offense. And the coaching staff building a game plan around using him means they want to truly see what they have in the event they officially part ways with Higgins.
And the good thing is if things don’t necessarily work out with Burton or he doesn’t develop fully into that role they expect, they can always turn to the draft to find a better alternative.
With Cincinnati’s season on the cusp of falling short of the playoffs, they may run some plays to get Burton more involved if he can mature and show he’s serious about having a spot and role within the offense.