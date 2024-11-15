Bengals fans finally get some positive news on Tee Higgins injury status
By Quinn Everts
The Cincinnati Bengals offense is about to get a lot more dynamic with the return of star wide receiver Tee Higgins. On Friday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is likely to return on Sunday when the Bengals battle the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Higgins has been sidelined since October 20th with a quad injury, and the Bengals offense hasn't been abysmal since he went out, he gives quarterback Joe Burrow another game-breaker besides Ja'Marr Chase in the wideout position.
Higgins recorded over 1000 yards in both 2021 and 2022, but managed just 656 yards last year in a season that was also limited due to injuries. This season is on that same injury-shortened track already, as Higgins has missed five games this year with both a hamstring injury and a quad injury.
Durability is a real issue for Higgins at this point. Still, he's a top-tier wide receiver when he is on the field, and the combination of Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best wide receiver duos in football. Chase has tried to cover Higgins' duties while he's been out — and he's done a pretty good job for the most part — but Higgins returning is some much-needed good news for the Bengals.
Bengals are fighting for their playoff life
The season isn't over for Cincinnati, but it's certainly hanging in the balance. Currently 4-6, the Bengals are just two games out of the final AFC Wild Card spot, and that spot is currently held by the Los Angeles Chargers, who Cincy plays this weekend. This battle on Sunday Night Football has massive postseason implications; if the Bengals win, they're right back in the thick of the playoff race and fans will be feeling pretty confident. A loss, though, crushes the Bengals playoff hopes.
Getting their No. 2 wide receiver back for this game is no small matter. Higgins can change a game, and might need to against a pretty stout Los Angeles pass defense, which ranks No. 9 in the league in pass yards surrendered per game.