Bengals' Trey Hendrickson problem has one perfect solution left

The Cincinnati Bengals still have one problem to fix in terms of resigning the core of the team that reached the Super Bowl back in 2021. That involves Trey Hendrickson, who has yet to re-sign another deal to stay in the Queen City. The Bengals all but suggested they might be moving on from him after the season or even early.

They drafted Shemar Stewart with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft last week, adding a massive need. The problem is, where does that leave Hendrickson. Will he be interested in playing in Cincinnati, knowing he won’t be around next year? Will he demand a trade? The Bengals have this final Hendrickson problem and there’s a solution, but it won’t be popular.

How the Cincinnati Bengals should handle the pending Trey Hendrickson contract extension

The Cincinnati Bengals should be interested in trading Hendrickson to the Bears this season. It’s likely they don’t have the cap space to keep him around for what he’s asking for and there’s no point in letting him walk free this spring without getting anything in return.

Ben Johnson has been one of the most active coaches this offseason since he was named the Bears’ head coach. His priority was putting as many weapons around Caleb Williams as possible. But he can’t neglect the defense either.

Trading for Hendrickson would give the Bears a premier EDGE rusher who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. The Bears need to sure up their defensive line and the Bengals asking price probably won’t be hefty, considering Hendrickson is 30.

They could get some return and probably figure out a way to get a player swap as part of the deal as Cincinnati still has some massive holes on the defensive side of the ball. I’m sure after last year’s struggles the Bengals aren’t interested in trading their best pass rusher.

But at the end of the day, the Bengals have to make a decision and it’s feeling less likely they extend him. While Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and even Mike Gesicki all inked new deals, Hendrickson’s extension got kicked down the road.

With it the Bengals made a statement. For one, they don’t value their defense as much as their offense and two, Hendrickson wasn’t a priority. A year ago, Hendrickson demanded a trade but ultimately decided to stick around Cincinnati.

If he wants out this time, Cincinnati should oblige. It’s practically the only solution they have as it’s getting less likely he plays for the Bengals beyond the 2025 season.