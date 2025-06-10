Best 2025 MLB Draft prospect from every College World Series team

The College World Series is here. After a downright wild NCAA Tournament so far, the top eight college baseball teams in the country are set to duke it out for a national championship in Omaha later this week.

But the CWS isn’t just about deciding which team will be crowned the best in college baseball. It’s also about getting a chance to see future MLB stars play on a big stage ahead of the MLB Draft later in the summer.

With that said, here’s a dive into the top pro prospect from every team in the College World Series, and who MLB fans should have their eye on in Omaha.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

The best MLB draft prospects to know ahead of the 2025 College World Series

Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona Wildcats

Summerhill is one of the top 20 MLB draft prospects ahead of this summer’s draft, according to MLB Pipeline. At Arizona, he was named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention this season. He slashed .358/.585/.487 with four home runs and 34 RBI, while adding 11 stolen bases, wreaking havoc from atop the Wildcats' lineup.

Wehiwa Aloy, INF, Arkansas Razorbacks

Aloy is the No. 22 draft prospect in Pipeline's top 200 out of Arkansas. He had a strong junior season in his second year in Fayetteville, slashing .348/.433/.668. He also had 20 home runs and 64 RBI. In the field, he had 0.977 fielding percentage with 139 assists and 73 putouts, answering some lingering questions about whether he'd be able to stick as a shortstop in the pros. If he does have to move to second or third, the bat should still play.

Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

Bodine is listed as Pipeline's No. 38 MLB draft prospect and has been a key player in the Chanticleers’ magical run to Omaha. Coastal Carolina is currently on a 23-game win streak and is one of the hottest teams in the field after toppling Auburn in the Super Regional. Bodine is slashing .332/.487.466 this season with five home runs and 41 RBI, and it's rare to find such a polished switch-hitter who stands a decent chance of remaining behind the plate at the professional level.

Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Anderson figures to be the next ace from LSU to make waves in MLB. The lefty posted a 10-1 record with a 3.58 ERA this year, striking out 163 batters in the process. He’s listed as the No. 3 prospect in the upcoming draft, with scouts raving about the extension on his fastball and a potential four-pitch mix in which all three of his offspeed offerings (a curve, slider and change) could be above average.

Patrick Forbes, RHP, Louisville

The Cardinals are returning to the CWS for the sixth time in program history and first since 2019, and Forbes has been a huge reason why. A two-way player out of high school, he became a full-time pitcher more or less by accident after an errant pitch broke a bone in his hand back in 2024. He's blossomed on the mound since, posting a 4-2 record with a 4.36 ERA this year to lead the Cardinals' staff.

Aiva Arquette, INF, Oregon State

Arquette was selected in the 18th round of the draft back in 2022, but opted to stick with his college commitment. It's safe to say it was worth it: He's now listed as the No. 6 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft according to MLB Pipeline, an imposing 6-foot-5 presence who still has enough athletiicsm to stick as a middle infielder.. He slashed .354/.466/.658 in his lone season with the Beavers. He transferred in ahead of this season after spending two years at Washington.

Roch Cholowsky, INF, UCLA

Though Cholowsky isn’t listed on the MLB’s top 200 draft prospects, he’s widely considered one of the best players in the Big Ten and the best position player on UCLA’s roster. He’s not eligible for the 2025 draft, but will be one of the top prospects in next year’s draft.

Will Vierling, C, Murray State

Vierling isn’t listed in Pipeline's top 200 draft prospects, but he is considered the best player on the Racers’ roster. He transferred in from Louisville this past season and is batting .315 with 10 home runs and 51 RBI for the Racers, who upset Duke in Durham in a thrilling three-game Super Regional.