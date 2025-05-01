The best 2026 NFL Draft quarterbacks not named Arch Manning

Yes, the 2025 NFL Draft just ended, but it’s never too early to look ahead to 2026. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is nationally expected to be the top prospect next year if he enters early (which no Manning has done).

Manning leads the charge if he enters, but who are the other potential top quarterback prospects if he doesn't? Let's dive into my early top 10 below.

1. Aidan Chiles (Michigan State)

I'm going out on a limb with this one, but Aidan Chiles has a lot of potential if he continues his path of development as he's done consistently over the past two seasons. There's always at least one quarterback prospect who doesn't receive a lot of spotlight until he takes that quick season leap.

He plays in a pro-style offense where he's already showing the ability to dissect defenses and bait defensive backs. Chiles displays the anticipatory throws at the intermediate levels with good arm strength.

Aidan Chiles continues to impress me.



Against Cover 2 zone, baits #12 with his eyes/pump to bring him in and give him more space for his touch throw near the boundary—solid ball placement on the deep out. https://t.co/uMBXz0VE9X pic.twitter.com/0LY1eecRVs — Cover 22 (@Cover22NFL) April 30, 2025

2. Garrett Nussmeier - LSU

Nussmeier was my QB1 during the middle portion of the 2024 season until his late slide and inconsistency got the best of him. I do think he'll take that "Joe Burrow" step in his final season. He has the physical tools and arm talent to succeed.

He possesses good velocity and the willingness to attack the middle of the field and thread the football into tight windows. Nussmeier displays the mental processing skills to get through his progressions. If he can become consistent with his decision-making, he'll be the top quarterback prospect when it's all said and done.

Garrett Nussmeier.



He has another full offseason for development and regular season for experience... pic.twitter.com/1xjhs7kCOI — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) March 20, 2025

3. Drew Allar (Penn State)

Allar had been given up on heading into the 2025 season, but he came on strong with good physical and mental toughness throughout the playoffs. Obviously, he has the arm talent and physical tools, but can he become consistent and make better decisions throughout the season?

He possesses very good arm strength to attack the full field consistently and has the athletic ability to evade pressure post-snap while keeping his eyes down the field.

#PennState QB Drew Allar would've been the #3 pick if he came out



Not many have arms like this-effortless layer pic.twitter.com/Fgya7zKnB9 — Hail Mary Sports (@hailmarysportss) April 30, 2025

4. Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

Mendoza leaves California to play under fiery head coach Curt Cignetti in Indiana. He is already gaining attention within the NFL Draft media circle, particularly from Cory Kinnan. He displays a quick release, often threading the football into tight windows. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he is an intriguing draft prospect.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is the real deal.



+Ball explodes out of his hand

+throws from multiple arm slots

+brilliant/prompt post-snap digester

+excellent timer to get out and go

+plus-athlete to extend/create off-platform



Lots to love with the Cal transfer. This is a first… https://t.co/AhlPtgqKFr pic.twitter.com/Kkhet6fYw2 — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) April 29, 2025

5. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)

Leavitt is a true gunslinger, as he's willing to attack the full field. His mechanics are fluid, with a quick release and solid footwork within the pocket. He can improvise and create for his offense. I expect him to lead Arizona State to another playoff contention.

6. Taylen Green (Arkansas)

Green is a favorite among many draft analysts due to his size, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 230 pounds, as well as his athletic ability and toughness to stand and deliver in the pocket under pressure. Yes, he was very inconsistent last season, but his potential is intriguing.

7. LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)

Personally, some are already charting Sellers as QB1 or QB2 for the next draft cycle, but I don't see any pro-caliber traits beyond his size and athletic ability, which can only take you so far. He lacks several high-impact traits, including marginal mental processing, and he does not demonstrate the ability to progress or have poise in the pocket, as he can become overly reliant on escaping.

As most quarterbacks in this class right now, they need more development between their ears.

Just a few games in but LaNorris Sellers looks every bit the part of a Day 1 QB with the correct development as a passer this fall.



Electric athlete with the ball in his hands with traits you just can’t teach. pic.twitter.com/Kkic3KnSVu — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 28, 2025

8. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

Klubnik is another highly talked about candidate, but he's another who needs significant development before I can rate him that high. He does possess clean footwork with a lot of big-time throws in 2024. He’s a player to watch for this upcoming season.

9. Avery Johnson (Kansas State)

Johnson continues to fly under the radar nationally, but he brings toughness and poise in the pocket, as we saw late in the season, especially against Colorado and Rutgers. His ball placement is a consistent strength, coupled with good athletic ability. However, he does need to clean up his mechanics.

Avery Johnson is a 2026 #NFL Draft Prospect to Watch:



Ball placement is a consistent strength; he doesn't need a clean pocket to deliver. Very good athletic ability and pocket mobility. Attacks full field.



Needs to clean up his mechanics, as it can be inconsistent. pic.twitter.com/IxpBh2tcFN — Cover 22 (@Cover22NFL) April 29, 2025

10. John Mateer (Oklahoma)

Mateer transfers in from Washington State, and new Oklahoma GM and former Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy has given a lot of praise to the quarterback so far this offseason. He has a Baker Mayfield reminiscent playstyle, making him a prospect to watch for the upcoming season.

Honorable Mentions: Carson Beck (Miami), Miller Moss (Louisville), Nico Iamaleava (UCLA), and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor)