3 best LeBron James moments as NBA great turns 40
By Lior Lampert
Dec. 30, 2024, marks LeBron James' 40th birthday. It's a monumental footnote. The milestone is a testament to his longevity and durability and also memorializes the 22 remarkable seasons (and counting) he's spent in the NBA.
The league's all-time scoring/minutes leader, a 20-time All-Star/All-NBA selection, four-time champion and four-time MVP, we will never see another player like James. Yet, what's crazy is that the running list of accolades barely begins to tell the full story regarding his iconic career.
James has been a phenomenon since he entered the Association as a 19-year-old from Akron, Ohio, in 2003. Many have been infatuated with him from the jump, and reasonably so. Suddenly, he turns 40. It's a surreal feeling, especially as fans who have witnessed his evolution from a young kid with unlimited potential into arguably the greatest hooper ever.
Few have had as much hype and expectations as James did and truly lived up to it. He's been the exception to the norm, with so many distinctive moments along the way. As a tribute to his special day, we tried narrowing down the future Hall of Famer's three most unforgettable points in time as a pro.
3. LeBron James knots up 2009 ECF with spectacular buzzer-beating three
Many, excluding Orlando Magic fans, fondly remember James' Game 2 buzzer-beater in the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals. Flashbacks of an elated Sasha Pavlović charging at the former with his mouth wide open to celebrate the breathtaking shot are still clear as day. It's one of those clips you recall so unmistakably because you've seen it many times.
With one second left and the Cleveland Cavaliers staring at an 0-2 deficit, James took matters into his own hands. He made a mad dash to the top of the key to corral the inbound and fire a straightaway three -- and the rest is history.
In a pivotal moment of the Conference Finals, a 24-year-old James rose to the occasion. He gave the Cavaliers hope as the series was set to head back to Orlando. Alas, that was ultimately short-lived, considering the Magic won three of the next four to advance to the Finals. Nevertheless, the juncture of the event makes it critically noteworthy.
Fresh off of winning his first MVP, this was a significant instance for James. He unofficially cemented his status on a grand stage, letting everyone know this was the start of something extraordinary.
2. LeBron and Bronny James become the NBA's first father-son duo to share the court
Fast forward to Oct. 22, 2024, and James continues making a lasting impression on basketball. He and his son Bronny became the NBA's first-ever father-son duo to share the floor on this season's opening night.
Many have quickly screamed nepotism when discussing Bronny's place in the league, but he's proving his doubters wrong in the G League. Regardless, it's an incredible story. LeBron has been a mainstay for long enough to see his first-born child grow up and become a teammate on the Lakers. A narrative like this is typically only found in fairy tales.
How cool it was to see this can be challenging to put into words. The James family was courtside to watch Bronny fulfill a lifelong dream alongside his dad. They will treasure that forever, and we shouldn't take observing it happen for granted.
1. 'Blocked by James!'
Last but most certainly not least is "The Block."
Yes, you know exactly which swat we're talking about. Game 7, 2016 NBA Finals, in Oracle Arena. James' Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors are tied at 89 with under two minutes remaining in a decisive battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. He emphatically erased what appeared to be a crucial two-on-one transition opportunity.
"Blocked by James," renowned play-by-play sports commentator Mike Breen shouted during the broadcast. LBJ soared from one side of the court to another to block Andre Iguodala's layup, saving a basket that would've given the Warriors the lead.
The chase-down rejection kept the score evened up, setting up Kyrie Irving to hit arguably the most clutch shot in the NBA's extensive history. However, this lone sequence was a culmination of an improbably epic comeback, further adding to the magnitude of the instance.
James, Irving and the Cavs were down 3-1 against a 73-win Warriors squad that was ostensibly unstoppable. Nonetheless, the King slayed the mighty dragon in a battle between David and Goliath to deliver on a promise: Bringing a title to Cleveland.