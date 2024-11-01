Best memes and tweets after another miserable half from Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, well, the 2024 New York Jets are enough to drive anyone crazy. The more things change — a healthy Aaron Rodgers, the firing of Robert Saleh, the trade for Davante Adams — the more they stay the same for Gang Green.
This nightmare of a season reached a new low in Week 8, as Rodgers and the offense sputtered once again while the defense couldn't get Jacoby Brissett off the field in a depressing loss to the New England Patriots. New York headed back home for a Thursday night showdown with the Houston Texans in Week 9, and at 2-6, they were out of runway if they hoped to make a playoff push in the AFC. Now was the time for Rodgers and Co. to finally put their money where their mouths are.
Instead, things somehow got even worse. To call the Jets' first half against Houston "rough" would be a profound understatement: Rodgers missed his first four throws, and needed a screen pass for a loss of two yards to avoid the first 0-for-5 start of his entire career; the offense managed just 69 yards in all, good for a whopping three yards per play; and even when receiver Malachi Corley looked to have scored the game's first touchdown on a reverse, he somehow dropped the ball before reaching the goal line. Eventually the defense gave way, and the Texans broke through for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead at the break.
It was as bad as bad could be, and Jets fans weren't shy about letting their team hear it.
Jets fans can only laugh through the pain amid offensive struggles
At this point, we've run out of words to say about the Jets. The offensive line continues to struggle, and Rodgers continues to look like a shell of himself, refusing to test the middle of the field and even having a hard time connecting with Adams on the sideline routes that used to be like taking candy from a baby. The team's problems have been beaten to death, so let's just get to the memes.
You have to feel for Jets fans. This was the culmination of a years-long team-building effort, the roster the organization moved heaven and Earth to build. It's not as though they're a young team offering glimpses of hope for the future as they learn and grow; this team should be a finished product, and yet they struggle to not waste their timeouts and play as though they've hardly practiced together. The only option at this point feels like yet another rebuild for a fan base all too acquainted with that word.