Best MLB Player Props Today (Apr. 14): Predictions for Bobby Witt Jr., Freddie Freeman on Monday

We finally broke the seal on Friday, and we’re back with two more plays to kick this week off. For our first play, we’re starting with one of the brightest young superstars in baseball in Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees. For our second play, we’re going to someone in the back half of their career in Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a game with the Colorado Rockies.

We got lucky with the game getting rained out early, but it was still a 1-1 day and some profit overall. Jung Hoo Lee went to the plate four times, and he walked twice. Luckily for us, he hit a home run in the first inning to give us the sweat-free win. For our second play, Riley Greene couldn’t get anything rolling. The team’s 2-3-4 hitters combined to go 0-for-11 on the day while the bottom half of the lineup thrived. We walk away with some profit, and things will start to go our way.

2025 year record: 14-25-3 (-5.27 units)

MLB Best Bets Today

Bobby Witt Jr. 3+ Total Bases (+175) - .50 Units FanDuel

Freddie Freeman O0.5 RBIs (+140) - .75 Units Bet365

We targeted Bobby four times last year in this column, and he came through for us in each of those three outings. Early on this season, he was a little shaky, but he’s turned things around over the last week. He’s batting .364 over that stretch. For his career, he’s loved hitting against RHP with a .289 average and .848 OPS against them. To top it off, his matchup for today is one he’s loved in the past.

The Yankees are sending righty Carlos Carrasco to the mound for today’s contest. In his first two starts of the season, Carrasco has given up 11 hits in 9.2 innings of work, and four of those hits have gone for extra bases. If you add in the two innings of relief work he did to start the season, he’s completed 11.2 innings while allowing 16 hits. For his career, he’s allowed righties to bat .261 with a .729 OPS. Specifically, Witt is 2-for-3 with a home run in three plate appearances against Carrasco. He also has an average exit velocity of 104.8 mp. Yankee Stadium has been very hitter-friendly this year, and I think Witt can take advantage.

Freddie Freeman O0.5 RBIs (+140) Bet365

Freddie has underperformed a bit since returning from his injury on Friday, but tonight is a great spot for him to bounce back and drive in a run. Freeman will be batting third in the lineup. The two guys in front of him have combined to go 12-for-25 in 28 plate appearances against Antonio Senzatela. Freeman is only 2-for-15 against him, but his expected batting average in this matchup and this season are both around 100 points higher than his actual batting average. Freeman just needs a little bit of luck to go his way. For his career, Freeman has loved hitting against RHP. He’s batting .312 with a .942 OPS against them, while those numbers drop to .272 and .802 against LHP.

Senzatella is a righty, and he’s been about even in his career against RHB and LHB. Through three games, Senzatella has pitched a total of 14 innings, and he’s allowed 27 hits. He’s only allowed eight runs despite all of those baserunners, but all eight of those came in his last start. Since winning their first eight games, the Dodgers have lost six of their last nine, including a 16-0 drubbing by the Chicago Cubs. They need a win tonight, and I think the stars at the top of this lineup need to perform in a big way.

