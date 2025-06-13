Best MLB player props today (Jun. 13): Picks for Jac Caglianone, Christian Yelich on Friday

We got a split and some profit a couple of days ago, and we’re going for some more green to end the week with these two plays. For the first play, we’re targeting the young prospect of the Kansas City Royals in Jac Caglianone against the Athletics. For the second play, we’re staying in the Midwest to find Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in their matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Well, it was looking like we were heading towards another reverse sweep, but Ryan O’Hearn was able to clutch up for us to get us a split and a little bit of profit. In the Josh Naylor world, He went to the plate four times and reached base safely three times. Despite that, he couldn’t drive in any runs due to the batters in front of him not getting on base when he needed them. In the Ryan O’Hearn world, he hit multiple balls hard, but they went right at the fielders.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 28-48-5 (-9.14 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.

MLB Best Bets Today

Jac Caglianone O1.5 Bases (+145) - .75 Units Bet365

Christian Yelich O0.5 RBIs (+170) - .75 Units BetMGM

Jac Caglianone O1.5 Bases (+145) Bet365

Caglianone has been up for just under two weeks, and this will be his 10th game at the Major League level. Through his first nine games, he’s cleared this line just twice, and those were the two games where he hit doubles. Now, he’s in a great spot to make it a third win. Through his first nine games, he’s batting just .218 overall, but he’s hitting .227 against RHP compared to .200 against LHP. However, when you look at the deeper stats, it gets better. Against RHP, Caglianone has four different pitches with an expected batting average of .394 or higher, and they match up well with the starting pitcher for the Athletics today.

On the bump for the Athletics today is going to be right-hander Luis Severino. The veteran rightie has struggled for the A’s this season. He’s carrying a 1-6 record with a 4.77 ERA through 14 starts. Lefties are batting .280 with a .413 slugging percentage against him this year, while righties are down at marks of .236 and .345. Against LHB, Severino’s three worst pitches this season have been changeups, 4-seam fastballs and cutters, and those fall right in line with Jac. For this price, I think Jac is worth taking a crack at today.

Christian Yelich O0.5RBIs (+170) BetMGM

For our second play, we’re taking a look at a Milwaukee player who has been in a position of flux this season. Yeli has fully shifted into the DH role this season, but he’s starting to figure some things out. During the month of April, Yelich batted just .220, and he’s seen that average climb month over month. Over the last 14 days, he’s batting 375 with three home runs and seven RBIs. Over the last month, he’s batting .295 with a .511 slugging percentage and six of his 13 home runs. Specifically, he has thrived against RHP with a .253 average and .506 slugging percentage against him compared to marks of .209 and .256 against LHP.

On the mound for the Cardinals today is going to be Erick Fedde. Fedde has been serviceable for St. Louis this season, but he’s still leaving something to be desired, especially against LHB. While he’s held RHB to a .211 average with a .320 slugging percentage, LHB are batting .252 with a .385 slugging percentage against him. For his career, he has struggled mightily in Milwaukee with a .298 average and .447 slugging percentage allowed across three starts at American Family Field. Specifically, against this Milwaukee roster, he has been knocked around a ton. Yelich is 8-for-15 with two doubles in 16 plate appearances against Fedde, and the three batters in front of him are a combined 13-for-27 in their careers against him. This is a great price in a great matchup for Yeli.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.