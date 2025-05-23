Best MLB player props today (May 23): Picks for Josh Naylor, Zach Neto on Friday

With the weekend coming, we have two plays lined up for tonight’s big slate. For the first, we’re heading to the heart of America for the matchup between Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals. For our second play, we’re heading even further West, where we’ll find Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels in their game with the Miami Marlins.

Our last time out, we had a double-dose of good fortune go our way. Jose Ramirez hit a double after being rained out multiple times, and we went 1-1 on our Tuesday plays. Overall, it was a 2-1 day with Kyle Stowers getting us our other win. He had two hits in the game, but we couldn’t get the win from Wilmer Flores. He got a hit in his first at-bat of the game, but that is where it ran out for him. Regardless, we’re climbing back towards the green.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 25-39-5 (-4.68 units)

MLB Best Bets Today

Josh Naylor O0.5 RBIs (+165) - .75 Units BetMGM

Zach Neto O1.5 Bases (+150) - .75 Units Bet365

Josh Naylor O0.5 RBIs (+165) BetMGM

We’re taking a look at Naylor of the Diamondbacks to kick off tonight’s column. Naylor has been struggling a bit over the last week, but he’s in a good spot to bounce back tonight. This season, he’s batting .317 with a .508 slugging percentage against RHP, but those numbers drop to .233 and .283 against LHP. Additionally, of the three players in front of him in the lineup, two of them are lefties that are batting .288 combined with an on-base percentage just shy of .400 against RHP this season.

The Cardinals are sending Miles Mikolas to the mound to open the series against Arizona tonight. Mikolas has been solid for St. Louis this season, but he’s been getting hammered by lefties. They’re batting .292 with a .404 slugging percentage against him. Meanwhile, righties are batting just .171 with a .268 slug. Naylor is only 1-for-6 in his career against Mikolas, but his expected batting average is .340. If the luck is on his side today, he’ll be in a great spot.

Zach Neto O1.5 Bases (+150) Bet365

For our second play of the day, we’re going to one of the hottest players in baseball over the last week. Over that stretch, Neto is batting .387 with 12 hits in 31 at-bats. Of his 12 hits, six have gone for extra bases. Unlike most RHB, he has preferred hitting off of RHP this year with a .306 average and .905 OPS. Meanwhile, his average drops to .235 against LHP. Of his 33 hits against righties, 14 of them have gone for extra bases. When he puts the ball in play, it’s gone for extra bases a lot.

Now, Neto and the Angels will face Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, a pitcher who has struggled to start the season. Through nine starts, Sandy is carrying an ERA of 7.99, and he’s gotten hit well by RHB. They’re batting .289 against him while LHB are batting just .244 against him. Against RHB, Sandy’s worst pitches have been his changeup, 4-seam fastball and sinker. Neto has been crushing all three of those pitches this season. This is a great spot and a great price.

