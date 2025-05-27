Best MLB player props today (May 27): Picks for Jarren Duran, Vinnie Pasquantino on Tuesday

Let’s try to get things rolling with a pair of guys who have been seeing the ball really well as of late. For our first play, we’re taking a look at Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox in their game with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. For the second game, we’re staying in the Midwest, where we’ll find Vinnie Pasquantino of the Kansas City Royals against the Cincinnati Reds.

This MLB season has been a tough one to figure out. The matchups will look great, but the guys can’t produce on the field, which is what we saw our last time out. Josh Naylor went to the plate four times, but he went just 1-for-4 with a single. The Arizona Diamondbacks scored just three runs overall, and two of them came on solo home runs. And after Zach Neto had struck out a total of five times in his previous six games, he struck out three times in four plate appearances.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 25-41-5 (-6.18 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.

MLB Best Bets Today

Jarren Duran O0.5 Runs Scored (-105) - 1 Unit BetMGM

Vinnie Pasquantino O0.5 RBIs (+155) - .75 Units Bet365

Jarren Duran O0.5 Runs Scored (-105) BetMGM

Over his last five games, Duran has scored four runs, although he hasn’t scored in three straight despite reaching base safely seven times in 14 plate appearances. Over the last week, he’s batting .393 with a .455 on-base percentage. This season, he’s had much more success against righties compared to lefties. He’s slashing .296/.356/.484 against right-handers, while those numbers drop to .256/.284/.346 against southpaws. He’s finding ways on, and he just needs the guys behind him to do their part.

The Brewers are sending veteran right-hander Aaron Civale to the mound for Tuesday’s game. Through two starts, Civale has gotten absolutely battered: He’s pitched just seven innings while allowing eight hits, including four home runs, and seven earned runs. This is also a matchup that Durran has had success in in the past: In nine plate appearances against Civale, Duran is 4-for-8 with a double. Civale has been about even in his career against righties and lefties, but lefties have hammered him early this year to the tune of a 1.375 OPS in 16 plate appearances. If Duran can continue to find ways on base, this is too good of a price to pass up.

Vinnie Pasquantino O0.5 RBIs (+155) Bet365

Our second play of the day targets a guy that I think is giving us a great price with how he’s been playing as of late. Over the last week, Pasquantino is batting .500 with a .539 on-base percentage. Despite hitting third during that hot streak, he has just two RBI to his name. I think his luck changes tonight: This season, Pasquantino is batting .274 with seven of his eight home runs and 23 of his 30 RBIs coming against righties. Against right-handers, his expected batting average has been best against sweepers, cutters and four-seam fastballs, with all three of those sitting above .300.

The Reds are sending right-hander Brady Singer to the mound for Tuesday’s game. Through 10 starts, Singer has held lefties to a lower batting average, but their slugging percentage jumps nearly 60 points while also accounting for six of his seven home runs allowed. Against left-handed hitters, his two worst pitches by expected batting average this year are his cutter and his sweeper. Singer has allowed at least two earned runs in all but two starts this season, and I think Vinnie can account for at least one RBI tonight.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.