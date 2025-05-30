Best MLB player props today (May 30): Picks for Jose Ramirez, Matt Olson on Friday

With the weekend coming our way, let’s try to get some momentum rolling heading into next week. For our first play of the day, we’re targeting Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians in their matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. For our second play, we’re heading south to find Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox.

It was another rough one our last time out. With two players in good matchups, neither of them did a single thing at the plate. For just the second time this season, Duran struck out more than twice in a game when he put on the golden sombrero with four Ks in five plate appearances. In the Vinnie Pasquantino world, he went to the plate four times, where he went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch. The team as a whole struggled, and Vinnie was along for that ride.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 25-43-5 (-7.93 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.

MLB Best Bets Today

Jose Ramirez O1.5 Bases (+115) - 1 Unit Bet365

Matt Olson O0.5 RBIs (+145) - .75 Units Bet365

Jose Ramirez O1.5 Bases (+115) Bet365

Ramirez put us into the green last week, and we’re going back to that well again tonight. Over the last week, Ramirez has been seeing the ball incredibly well. He’s batting .400 across 25 at-bats. Of his 10 hits, four have gone for extra bases. He’s batting .318 overall this season, and he’s hitting .286 with a .487 slugging percentage against RHP. He’s crushed LHP to the tune of a .426 average and .660 slug, so hopefully the Angels will bring one out of the bullpen later in the game.

The Guardians are sending right-hander Jose Soriano to the mound for tonight’s series opener. Throughout his career, Soriano has often been better against LHB than RHB. That has continued this season with an average of .262 allowed to lefties compared to .295 against righties. However, against Ramirez, he’s gotten crushed in his career. In 10 plate appearances, Ramirez is 4-for-10 with all four of those hits going for home runs. Between the recent hot streak Ramirez has been on, combined with his history in this matchup, this is a great spot to target.

Matt Olson O0.5 RBIs (+145) Bet365

For our second play, we’re taking a look at Olson for the first time this season. The Braves were friendly to us last year, but we have only looked at them a couple of times this year. Unlike Ramirez, Olson has not been hitting the ball super well as of late, but he’s in a great bounce-back spot. For his career, he’s hit .257 with a .523 slugging percentage against RHP. This season, he’s been better against LHP, but the deeper numbers tell a different story. His batting average against RHP this year is .225, but his expected batting average is .252, which suggests he’s been getting a bit unlucky.

The Red Sox are sending right-hander Lucas Giolito to the mound, which is exactly what the doctor ordered. Through five starts, Giolito is carrying a 5.27 ERA, and, of the 15 hits he’s allowed to LHB, five of them have gone for extra bases with LHB accounting for 10 of his 16 allowed runs. Similar to Ramirez, Olson has had great success in the history of this matchup. He’s 7-for-13 with four home runs in 14 plate appearances against Giolito. The three hitters in front of Olson are 4-for-14 with two walks against Giolito in their careers. If just one of them can get on, Olson is in a great spot to drive in some runs.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.