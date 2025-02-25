Best NBA Player Props today (Feb. 25): Predictions for Royce O'Neale, Jordan Hawkins on Tuesday

We’re going with a couple of under-the-radar names for tonight’s seven-game slate. Our first play will be targeting Royce O’Neale of the Phoenix Suns in their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. For our second play, this one is even more off of the board with Jordan Hawkins of the New Orleans Pelicans getting the nod against the San Antonio Spurs.

Well, we got another split yesterday, but our unit sizes gave us some profit thanks to the work of Michael Porter Jr. MPJ grabbed his eighth rebound in the third quarter, and he ultimately finished with 11 on the night. Unfortunately, Cameron Johnson couldn’t do his part to get us the sweep. He attempted only five triples in the game, and his minutes were sporadic all night long.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 record: 7-9-2 (-0.04 units)

NBA Best Bets today

Royce O’Neale O9.5 Points (+100) - 1 Unit BetMGM

Jordan Hawkins 3+ 3s Made (+250) - .50 Units Bet365

Royce O’Neale O9.5 Points (+100) BetMGM

The Suns are a roster that is loaded up with stars at various points of their careers. While he hasn’t been a star, Royce has become one of the more valuable role players over the last few years thanks to his ability to play a variety of positions on defense while also being able to stretch the floor. He’s struggled a bit in his last two games, but he’s in a great spot tonight to get it rolling. Royce has cleared this line six times in his last nine games, including against the Grizzlies before the All-Star Break.

Over their last 30 games, Memphis is allowing the third-most points to opposing small forwards while also giving up the fifth-most 3-pointers per game to them. Memphis is currently scrapping for the second seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Suns are sitting down in 11th, and they’re looking to make a late-season push into the play-in tournament. Royce doesn’t always get a ton of shots with the other shooters around him, but this is a great matchup to target him in.

Jordan Hawkins 3+ 3s Made (+250) Bet365

I’ll be the first to admit that this line is a bit higher than we usually go after in this column, but we have potential to take advantage of a microwave shooter in this one. Hawkins has only cleared this line once in his last 10 games, but tonight is a spot where he can get things rolling again. He went 2-for-6 against the Spurs over the weekend while playing only 24 minutes in the game. In 39 games this year, Hawkins has cleared this line 11 times, so he has the shooting chops to do it.

The Spurs are allowing the 10th-most 3s to opposing benches this season. Hawkins missed the first matchup between these two teams this season, but, in his place, was Brandon Boston Jr. Boston went 3-for-5 from 3-point range in that game en route to a 17-point night. The price of this play, combined with the ability of Hawkins to pour in triples in a hurry, make this a solid bet to take a shot at.

