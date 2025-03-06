Best NBA Player Props today (Mar. 6): Predictions for Moses Moody, Jabari Smith Jr. on Thursday

After going with a pair of bigger names yesterday, we’re dialing the star power back down for tonight’s plays. The first will see us targeting Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets. For our second play, we’re going to the later part of the slate where we’ll find the Houston Rockets and Jabari Smith Jr. against the New Orleans Pelicans.

We made it five in a row with a split yesterday. The volume was there for Michael Porter Jr. He attempted seven 3-pointers in the game, but he just couldn’t get himself rolling as he finished 1-of-7 from downtown in the game. In the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander world, he rolled up five assists in the first half, but he took on more of a scoring role in the second half with 24 of his 41 points coming after the break. He got his seventh assist in the fourth quarter, but it ended up being closer than it should have been after his first half.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 record: 11-13-2 (+.86 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's FanSided betting record here.

NBA Best Bet Today

Moses Moody O1.5 3s (-109) - 1 Unit Caesar’s Sportsbook

Jabari Smith Jr. 8+ Rebounds (+140) - 0.75 Units FanDuel

Moses Moody O1.5 3s (-109) Caesar’s Sportsbook

Fourth-year guard Moses Moody has had an interesting career thus far. The former first-round pick was drafted as one of the heir apparent to the talented backcourt that Golden State had trotted out for the prior decade. In year four, he’s been up and down, but he’s turning a bit of a corner. He’s shooting a career-high 38.2 percent from 3-point range on a career-high 4.4 attempts per game. Over his last 22 games, Moody has cleared this line in 13 of those games, with the majority of those coming off of the bench.

Tonight, they play the Nets, who Moody had a strong performance against earlier this season, when he poured in 15 points while shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range off of the bench. The Nets are ranked as one of the better defensive teams against opposing shooting guards as of late, but those numbers don’t tell the full story of tonight. Cam Thomas recently rejoined the lineup, and, in the two games he has been back, Brooklyn has gotten torched by opposing two guards. In those games, Shadedon Sharpe, Dalano Banton and Devin Vassell have combined to shoot 15-for-21 from 3-point range. I’m not expecting Moody to light it up that well tonight, but I like him to get his shots to fall in this one.

Jabari Smith Jr. 8+ Rebounds (+140) FanDuel

Our second play of the night is heading south to the matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans. Since returning from the injury that sidelined him for a month and a half, Jabari has struggled to find his shot, but he’s been feasting on the boards. In seven games, he’s finished with seven or more rebounds in six of the seven games, and he’s finished with eight or more five times. During that span, Smith is averaging 12.7 potential rebounds per game, and that number jumps to 13.2 over the five games since his two-rebound performance against the Utah Jazz.

On the year, Smith is averaging 6.7 rebounds per game, and he gets a great matchup tonight against a Pelicans team that hasn’t been able to keep power forwards off of the boards. Over their last 30 games, New Orleans is allowing the fourth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson attack the glass a fair bit, but I think this is a good matchup and number to catch Jabari at.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.