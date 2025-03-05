Best NBA Player Props today (Mar. 5): Predictions for Michael Porter Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday

We have a pair of bigger names lined up for tonight’s eight-game NBA slate. The first will be going back to the Oklahoma City Thunder and point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against the Memphis Grizzlies. For our second play, we’re targeting frequent flyers of this column in the Denver Nuggets, where we’ll find Michael Porter Jr. against the Sacramento Kings.

Yesterday was our fourth day in a row in this column with a split, but, as has been the case, we still walked away with some profit. Despite getting the start, it wasn’t De’Andre Hunter’s night to score. He went 0-for-2 from 3-point range, and that was the first time since he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers that he attempted fewer than three triples in a game. Meanwhile, in the final game of the night, Zion Williamson made us sweat it out, but he eventually got the job done. He finished with exactly six assists on the night, and he was scoring at will with 37 points on 23 shots in only 26 minutes of game time.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 record: 10-12-2 (+.86 units)

NBA Best Bet Today

Michael Porter Jr. O2.5 3s (+100) - 1 Unit BetMGM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O6.5 Assists (+100) - 1 Unit Bet365

Michael Porter Jr. O2.5 3s (+100) BetMGM

Since the All-Star Break, Michael Porter Jr. has been searching for the consistent level of play that he had prior to it. He had an amazing game against the Detroit Pistons last week, but he struggled against the Boston Celtics. Now, he’s in a tremendous spot to really find his footing again. In 27 home games this season, MPJ is shooting 43.9 percent from 3-point range, compared to 38.1 percent on the road in 31 games.

The Sacramento Kings have been struggling on the defensive end this season. Over their last 30 games, they’re allowing the third-most 3-pointers to opposing small forwards. Another factor that could be working in MPJ’s favor tonight is the injuries Denver is dealing with. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are both dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for tonight’s contest. In that scenario, that opens up a lot of shots for MPJ to absorb.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O6.5 Assists (+100) Bet365

For our second play of the night, we’re going to the Thunder and SGA. We’ve targeted the Thunder a couple of times this season, and we’ve come up short both times. Tonight, I think we can turn that tide. While he’s maintained his incredible scoring, he’s also been a strong distributor. He’s cleared this line in eight of his last 11 games, including against the Grizzles back in early February.

In fact, in both games against the Grizzlies this year, SGA has gone over this mark. Over that 11-game span, SGA is averaging 12.4 potential assists per game. Memphis has been giving up a ton of assists to point guards as of late. Over their last 30 games, they’re allowing the third-most assists to point guards, and they’re allowing the most over their last 15 and last seven outings. As long as this game doesn’t become a huge blowout, this is a great spot for Shai and the Western Conference-leading Thunder.

