Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Kristaps Porzingis, Amen Thompson on Tuesday
After taking a bit of time off, we’re back with two plays to push us into the green for Tuesday night’s seven-game slate. The first is targeting Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics in a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Celtics look to chase down the Eastern Conference leaders. Our second play will be targeting Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets who has been on an absolute tear as of late ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
It was a split a couple of days ago, but we still got a bit of profit. After several strong passing games in a row, Julius Randle had just three assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards combined for 15 assists, which will do that to you.
In the Walker Kessler world, he gave us a relatively sweat-free win. He had nine points and 10 rebounds in the first half, and he added another eight points and five rebounds in the second half. Thanks to the units we used and the prices we got, we made a quarter unit of profit. We had a play lined up for Ja Morant on Friday, but he missed the game which gave us our money back.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 97-115-6 (+15.30 units)
- 2025 record: 4-6-1 (-0.61 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's FanSided betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Kristaps Porzingis O2.5 3s (+130) - 1 Unit Bet365
- Amen Thompson O14.5 Rebounds & Assists (+105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Kristaps Porzingis O2.5 3s (+130) Bet365
Our first play of the night is taking a look at Porzingis from the Celtics. Since he missed a good chunk of time to start the season, he’s been largely healthy over the last couple of months, and he’s been extremely consistent since the calendar flipped to 2025. In 25 games this season, Porzingis has cleared this line 13 times, and nine outings have come in the 14 games he’s played since 2025 began. One of the four outings that wasn’t included came in his third game of the season against the Cavs back on Dec. 1.
The Cavaliers have a 5.5-game lead over the Celtics in the west, and they’re likely looking to make a statement in this game. They split with Boston earlier in the season, and they split with the Oklahoma City Thunder in January. They’ll work to slow down Boston on the wings, but they’ve been a bit susceptible to bigs shooting from outside. Over their last 30 games, Cleveland has allowed the 10th-most 3s per game to opposing centers, and they’re allowing the sixth-most over their last 15 games. In a good matchup combined with his recent strong stretch of play, this is a great spot for Porzingis.
Amen Thompson O14.5 Rebounds & Assists (+114) DraftKings
After having a solid rookie campaign, Amen has taken his play to another level this season. He’s averaging 13.9 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting, and he’s also averaging a healthy 8.2 rebounds per game. Recently, he’s seen a strong uptick in his passing game as well. Last season, he had one triple-double in the team’s final meaningless game game of the season. He had more than seven assists just twice. Now, he’s turned in two triple-doubles in the last six games he’s played, and he’s had seven or more assists in three of those contests.
It’s no coincidence that Thompson’s strong passing in the last two games has come with point guard Fred VanVleet leaving the game early before missing the next contest. In those two games, Thompson has averaged 14 potential assists per game. Over the last 10 games the team has played, he’s averaged 12 potential rebounds per game. That’s 26 opportunities to stuff the stat sheet. Two games ago, the Rockets played tonight’s opponent in the Nets. They lost that game by 12 points, but Thompson still turned in 17 combined rebounds and assists. VanVleet has already been ruled out for tonight, and this is a matchup that Thompson should feast upon as he continues to assert himself as a major face for the future of this team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.