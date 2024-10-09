The best possible replacement for next 3 NFL head coaches on the hot seat
By John Buhler
Five weeks into the 2024 NFL season, and we are already down one head coach. The New York Jets shockingly fired Robert Saleh after five games for Woody Johnson reasons. New York was 2-3 on the year, but a bad Week 4 loss at home to Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos helped Johnson make up his mind. He waited an additional week to fire Saleh on Tuesday after returning from London after a loss.
While there is a chance it may work out for him, Jeff Ulbrich will be getting valuable experience as the Jets' interim head coach the rest of the way. In recent years, we have seen up-and-coming coaches benefit tremendously from this opportunity. Look no further than Dan Campbell in Detroit. The interim run leading the Atlanta Falcons four years ago helped Raheem Morris eventually take over.
So what I want to do today is identify three NFL head coaches who are under the most pressure right now and potentially look for a solution to be had elsewhere. While other head coaches such as Dennis Allen, Mike McCarthy and Zac Taylor are all feeling various levels of pressure, I think what has happened of late has put coaches like Sean McDermott, Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni on blast.
If those three teams want to move on from their head coaches, I have just the guy they need to hire!
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills may lead the AFC East at 3-2, but everybody else in the division is below .500. New York just fired its head coach. Miami is dealing with chaos at the most important position on the field. New England might be the worst team in football. That said, now is the time where Sean McDermott needs to earn his stripes. With a winnable division, he has to take this team on a deep playoff run.
Even though I do not often support firing coaches after a playoff run, McDermott has squandered far too many postseason opportunities for Buffalo for a better part of a decade now. Anything short of an AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is just not acceptable. Buffalo has a passionate fan base, good ownership and a well-thought-of front office. They need a better coach.
When his name first started to circulate as a potential head-coaching candidate last year, I thought that if Buffalo moved on from McDermott that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would have been the perfect candidate for them. A year later, I still do! The Bills have to get Josh Allen an offensive-minded head coach extend his career before he breaks down like Cam Newton did.
Johnson was especially particular about where he could go, but I think he would leave for Buffalo.
Best possible replacement: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson
It may be the end of the line for Duval Doug Pederson. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the last winless team in the NFL. Thankfully, the division rival Indianapolis Colts do not have a remote clue how to win in North Florida. It has played a part in them not winning the AFC South for a decade now. Regardless, Shahid Khan cannot be happy with how Pederson has let things unravel over the last two seasons.
Even if he gives Pederson one more year, I don't think is a great job to be had. Trevor Lawrence is looking more and more like a trailer of a quarterback with every passing day. He lacks the necessary dog to be a ruthless competitor in this league. No adversity in Cartersville and at Clemson has left him exposed. But who could replace Duval Doug? How about bringing The Hoodie to Jacksonville?
Again, he may not want to do it, but former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might be just what the doctor ordered. He wants to break Don Shula's all-time win record, and Jacksonville can provide him with opportunities to win games. While Khan has proven to be very persuasive when hiring head coaches, do you really think that Belichick is going to want to play in London once a year?
I think Belichick likes being a quasi-member of the media now, but for $20 million, I'd go to Duval, too!
Best possible replacement: Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni
It is starting to get untenable. I don't know what it is about the Philadelphia Eagles, but they cannot keep what were once thought to be good head coaches for the long-term in a post-Andy Reid world. Right now, I would say Nick Sirianni sits on the hottest seat in the NFL in the wake of Robert Saleh getting fired. It is apparent that he took this team to the Super Bowl because of his two coordinators.
Replacing Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen was not going to be easy. While Sean Desai and Brian Johnson went belly up last year, the thought was Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore would be difference makers. Instead, Fangio looks to be stuck in his ways as a 60-something and Dallas dysfunction did a number to Moore's confidence. Who could possibly put out this Philly grease fire?
I don't care. Just figure it out. Go get you the most alpha of alpha males on the market in former Tennessee Titans head coach and current Cleveland Browns analyst Mike Vrabel. He should have never been fired by the Titans. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Vrabel will be the No. 1 head-coaching candidate out there. Cleveland, both New York teams and his alma mater of Ohio State may want him.
Whoever ends up hiring Vrabel will win big because he will pick the best job available this offseason.