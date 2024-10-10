Bill Belichick confused by Raiders' asking price in Davante Adams trade
By Lior Lampert
Davante Adams' time with the Las Vegas Raiders is ostensibly ending in the not-too-distant future. The star wide receiver recently notified the organization that he "preferred to be traded." Since then, things have developed quickly and fluidly.
Intel indicates the Raiders are willing to part ways with Adams. Not only that, but they want to do it promptly. But while moving at an accelerated pace, Las Vegas has set the selling price for the six-time rather high. They want a second-round pick, which is borderline ludicrous given the circumstances.
Speaking on Underdog's Coach, legendary NFL head coach/front office executive Bill Belichick echoed all these points.
Bill Belichick confused by Raiders' lofty asking price in Davante Adams trade
"Not for a second-round pick" Belichick stated regarding the ongoing Adams saga. "Which, supposedly, is what [the Raiders] are asking for," he added.
Moreover, Belichick's seemingly perplexed by what the Raiders are reportedly seeking to get in exchange for Adams. A team must feel like the veteran pass-catcher vaults them to Super Bowl contention to give up such premium draft capital.
"I don't see how anybody is going to give up a second-round pick for [Adams]," Belichick declared. "You'd have to feel like this guy is going take us to the promised land, and [that] he's going to get us over the hump this year."
Belichick cited Adams' salary as the main reason teams shouldn't be willing to meet Las Vegas' lofty asking price for the wideout. The 11-year pro will earn $16.89 million in 2024, with a potential out of his contract this upcoming offseason, making him a possible rental.
The Raiders are reacting to Adams' request for a change of scenery by entertaining offers. However, if they took a proactive approach to moving Adams instead, Belichick believes Las Vegas would be in a more advantageous position:
"If you see that storm coming, and it's brewing, it's a lot better to do it earlier rather than later. Right now, the Raiders are in a tough situation ... but they've kind of put themselves into it."
As nice as fetching a high-end Day 2 selection for Adams sounds, the Raiders can't have their cake and eat it too. They'll have to budge somehow. Eventually, something has to give, whether Las Vegas decides to pay some of his salary to facilitate a deal or lower their demands.
Speaking from experience as someone with 28 years of experience as a de facto general manager, Belichick's comments are noteworthy.