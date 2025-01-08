Bill Belichick has an easy way out if he decides to ditch North Carolina for the NFL
By Lior Lampert
Despite agreeing to be the head coach at North Carolina roughly a month ago, NFL teams won't stop calling Bill Belichick.
Regardless, amid the buzz, Belichick has reportedly reaffirmed a desire to embark on his journey in the collegiate ranks (for now). But is that subject to change? And if so, what would it take? How soon could we see the legendary sideline general return to the pros?
Belichick signed a five-year, $50 million contract to lead the Tar Heels program for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, should he experience a change of heart, the terms of his pact give him a direct path back to the big leagues.
Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini ($), Belichick's deal features a $10 million buyout -- until June 1, 2025. After that, it drops to $1 million, a staggering price difference and a much more palatable bill for NFL suitors monitoring the situation.
Moreover, Vannini notes that only the first three years of Belichick's arrangement with UNC are guaranteed. This effectively renders the final two seasons of the contract merely a formality, making the six-time Super Bowl champion's departure after 2027 rather seamless.
It may be a short-lived window for the Tar Heels after investing so much in Belichick and the renowned basketball school's football team. The 72-year-old is only 15 wins behind Hall of Famer Don Shula for the all-time NFL record as a head coach. So, time is of the essence in Chapel Hill.
The competitor in Belichick might incline him to pursue passing Shula, and the unique intricacies of his contract validate that notion. He ostensibly gave himself an escape route in case chasing history trumps coaching at the college level.
After surprising many by taking his talents to the ACC, Belichick can reverse course if he pleases, albeit in due time. Given the circumstances, his long-term commitment to North Carolina will likely be a recurring topic of discussion for a while.
With that in mind, Tar Heel Nation should cling to the 2025 campaign with Belichick.