Bills avoiding minicamp drama other AFC contenders are drowning in

I go back and forth on the importance of a star player entering a contract year showing up to mandatory offseason activities or not. It may be a bad look for the team whose player is seemingly holding out if he does not show up. I would argue it is all part of a negotiation tactic put forth by his representation. On the other hand, a player in a contract season showing up does speak volumes.

That appears to be the case for Buffalo Bills star running back James Cook. He is coming off his best season as a professional. The former Georgia star has spent his entire pro career in Orchard Park since being a second-round pick in 2022. Cook may not be as famous as his older brother Dalvin, but his championship pedigree coming over from Georgia could be to the benefit of the Bills franchise.

While teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have to make do without star edge rushers Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt making themselves available, Cook showing up to Bills minicamp is a sign that contract negotiations may not be at a stalemate after all. Paying a running back big money on a second contract is always a risky proposition, but I am in favor if he is internal.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Cook is in fact present at Bills minicamp this week.

James Cook is present at Bills minicamp as he seeks a new contract, per source.



Cook, 25, was one of three players to lead the league last year with 16 rushing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/fvTIMqAWs3 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) June 10, 2025

It is not always this simple, but I find players who are seeking new deals showing up to land better.

James Cook showing up to Buffalo Bills minicamp is a huge deal for them

I have written about this before, but whoever does not get to and win a Super Bowl this year between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo will have missed their boat. Right now, I am starting to get dangerously high on the Ravens, but I also recognize that Buffalo is immensely talented. I fear their issue is not personnel, but that head coach Sean McDermott often shrinks in the biggest moments.

Regardless, Cook has emerged as the most reliable running back to play for the Bills since Josh Allen came aboard back in 2018. Buffalo has been far more passing-centric since his arrival, but having a running back who can be trusted will go a long way. Allen is mobile himself, but he cannot be a team's ground game. He may be built like Cam Newton, but Newton may have made it a decade in the league.

Overall, when you have a team like Buffalo that has serious Super Bowl aspirations, you do not want any unnecessary distractions getting in the way. If everyone pulls in the same direction, something amazing can happen. For the Bills, winning a Super Bowl would be nirvana. It has been a painfully long time since they last went to one. It would be a shame if this core never gets there...

Having Cook around for minicamp is a sign that Buffalo could be going places later on this season.