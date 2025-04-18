Bills bring Tre’Davious White back when both parties need each other

The Buffalo Bills were coming off a 7-9 season in 2016, and had the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. That same year, the team had a new head coach in Sean McDermott. As for the draft choice, it turned into the 27th overall selection as the Kansas City Chiefs gave the Bills their first-round choice and a third-round pick that year, as well as a first-rounder in 2018 to move up to No. 10. The selection was Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

As for the Bills, they opted for LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White. He spent seven seasons in Buffalo, picked off 18 passes, recovered five fumbles, and earned a pair of Pro Bowl invitations. He also appeared in seven playoff games for McDermott’s club.

CB Tre’Davious White is back with the Buffalo Bills

Last offseason, Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane had a lot of tough decisions to make as the team had major salary-cap issue. White was released in mid-March, and the move opened up $10.2 million in salary cap room (via Spotrac). Less than a month later, White inked a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

In early November, the Rams dealt White to the Baltimore Ravens. He played in seven regular-season games, and two playoff contests for John Harbaugh’s club. He hit free agency last month and remained unsigned until now.

Bills and CB Tre White reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $6.8 million, per his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @UniSportsMgmt. White now returns to Buffalo, where he played from 2017-‘23 and was a two-time Pro-Bowl selection.



Conner and Bills GM… pic.twitter.com/RwZ5XrhWs7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2025

Between the Rams and Ravens this past season, White totaled a combined 22 tackles and five passes defensed in 11 regular-season outings. He appeared in both postseason games for the Ravens, including the divisional clash with the Bills in Buffalo. He was on the field for 33 plays, as well as one special teams’ play, but did not record a tackle. He also didn’t pick off a pass in 2024.

White hopes to help a defense that finished 24th in the league this past season vs. the pass. More importantly, he hopes to get the Bills get past the Chiefs and Mahomes, who have sent Buffalo home four of the past six seasons.