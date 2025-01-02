Bills star sounds off about Pro Bowl roster, and not because of Josh Allen
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL announced the full rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long event that highlights the league’s top-performing players of the regular season.
Six teams have at least five Pro Bowl players this season. The Baltimore Ravens lead that bunch with nine Pro Bowlers. They’re trailed by the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.
The Buffalo Bills have clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed, but they’ve done it with just two Pro Bowl players. Only Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins were voted to the Pro Bowl roster.
Bills RB James Cook isn’t happy about missing Pro Bowl
Bills running back James Cook made it clear on social media that he felt slighted by being left off of the list.
“it be wild your best still ain’t enough but hey,” Cook posted on X in a response to the NFL’s Pro Bowl running backs and fullbacks.
Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor were named starters for the AFC Pro Bowl team. Cook was named a first-team alternate.
Cook is having a career year this season. He’s generated 981 rushing yards and a league-high 15 rushing touchdowns on just 197 carries. The only other running back to score 15-plus rushing touchdowns on fewer than 200 carries was New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who accomplished the feat in 2020, per StatMuse. Cook has also added 258 receiving yards and two scores on 32 receptions.
Mixon only rushed for 933 yards and 11 touchdowns, although he did it in 13 games compared to Cook’s 15 games.
The 25-year-old running back has provided a much-needed boost to Buffalo’s run game since he was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After serving as a backup in his rookie year, Cook earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023 after rushing for 1,122 yards.
Although Cook’s enjoyed a stellar campaign, the 2024 season was a renaissance for the running back position. If nothing else, Buffalo’s lack of Pro Bowlers only strengthens Allen’s case to win the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award.