Bills news: More Josh Allen history, Coleman/Kincaid injury updates, NBA stars approved as owners
By Luke Norris
With the Buffalo Bills taking a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, thus ending their seven-game winning streak, it's going to be difficult for them to catch the Kansas City Chiefs in the race for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.
With the loss, the Bills dropped to 10-3 on the season and now sit two back of the Chiefs, who improved to 12-1 with yet another last-second victory, this time taking down the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 19-17 on a 31-yard field goal from Matthew Wright as time expired.
And the fact that Buffalo has a Week 15 date with the 12-1 Detroit Lions certainly doesn't help matters.
But even if they don't get the top seed, the Bills are still in good shape. They've already locked up the AFC East for a fifth straight season, which guarantees them one of the top four seeds in the conference. As such, they're guaranteed at least one playoff game at home, where they've gone undefeated this year.
Furthermore, as long as they have a healthy Josh Allen, who's the clear favorite in the NFL MVP race, the Bills have a shot at winning every single game they play, which is always a plus, as not every team has a guy like that.
On that note, let's go ahead and kick things off with Allen, who's made history left and right over the last couple of weeks and is primed to make some more this Sunday.
Josh Allen is set to join the top 50 in all-time NFL rushing TDs
In the Bills' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, Allen became the first player in NFL history with a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in the same game.
Then, this past Sunday in Buffalo's loss to the Rams, he became the first ever with three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores in a single contest.
And if all goes well against the Lions, he could make a little more league history this weekend.
With his three rushing touchdowns against Los Angeles, Allen now has 62 for his career, which ranks second among quarterbacks in league history, trailing only Cam Newton's 75. He's not getting 13 on Sunday, so that's not the history we're talking about.
Where the history part comes in is that Allen's 62 rushing touchdowns are good for 51st on the all-time leaderboard. And with just one score on the ground against Detroit, he would move into the top 50, tying longtime Baltimore Colts halfback Lenny Moore with 63.
If Allen can get two, he'd move into a tie for 49th with Larry Csonka, who's best known for helping the Miami Dolphins win back-to-back Super Bowls.
And if he can once again get three, he'll move into a five-way tie for 45th, a group that includes Thurman Thomas, who owns the Bills' franchise record with 65.
Think about that for a moment. In 100-plus years of NFL history, Allen is about to crack the top 50 in rushing touchdowns, which is absolutely remarkable. And the fact that this is still just his seventh season makes what he's done all the more impressive.
The only active players in the top 50 are Derrick Henry, who ranks eighth with 103, and Ezekiel Elliott, who's tied for 30th with 73. That's it.
The closest active players to Allen at this point are Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon, who are tied for 55th with 60. Both entered the league one year before Allen, which further hammers home just how incredible No. 17 has been for the Bills.
Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are trending in the right direction
For the last several weeks, Allen has been without the services of rookie wideout Keon Coleman, who hasn't played since injuring his wrist in Week 9 against the Dolphins, and tight end Dalton Kincaid, who's missed the last three games after suffering a knee injury against the Colts in Week 10.
Allen has made due as Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins, Dawson Knox, and even Curtis Samuel have stepped up and made plays, but the Bills are obviously a stronger team with these two in the mix, and it looks as if both will be back to face the Lions.
Ahead of Buffalo's Wednesday practice, Ian Rapoport reported that both were expected to be full participants, which is a great sign as they've only been limited in the last couple of weeks. And as the day progressed, Rapaport's report came to fruition as both were spotted on the practice field.
Coleman even went so far as to tell the media that he was "looking forward to playing on Sunday," noting how he was catching balls well, which is obviously another great sign.
The Bills' passing attack is already quite potent, and with Coleman and Kincaid back in the mix, it's just that much more challenging for opposing defenses.
Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady have been approved as minority Bills owners
A few weeks back, we reported on former NBA superstars and cousins Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady being part of a group that had agreed in principle to acquire a non-controlling, minority interest in the Bills from owner Terry Pagula.
And as that deal was approved on Wednesday morning at the NFL meetings in Dallas, Carter and McGrady can now officially say that they're part-owners of the team. This is the first time in franchise history that minority owners have been added.
Carter and McGrady are expected to help grow the Bills' following in Toronto, which makes perfect sense given their ties to the Raptors.