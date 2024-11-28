Breaking down the 3 biggest games remaining on the Bills schedule
By Luke Norris
The Buffalo Bills are in great shape heading down the stretch of this 2024 NFL regular season.
Coming out of their much-needed bye week, which, of course, was preceded by a statement-making 30-21 victory over the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills are in firm control of the AFC East and could actually win the division this Sunday if they get a little help.
But even if they don't lock up the division this week, it's only a matter of time, which obviously means Sean McDermott's squad is guaranteed one of the top four seeds.
While Buffalo still remains a game back of Kansas City in the overall AFC playoff picture, they did get some help during the bye week.
Had the Pittsburgh Steelers taken care of business against the Cleveland Browns, the Bills would've dropped from the No. 2 seed to the No. 3 seed. That, of course, didn't happen, thus keeping Buffalo in the second spot. In addition, the Bills also now have a full two-game lead on the AFC South-leading Houston Texans, who were upset by the Tennessee Titans.
So, it was a good week off for Buffalo. If only the Chiefs had lost to the Carolina Panthers, which did almost happen, by the way, it would have been perfect.
Nevertheless, the Bills are in a great position heading into their final six games. And they've got to be loving the schedule makers right now. While they've got a few challenging contests ahead, this is what the final three weeks of their season look like:
- Week 16: vs. New England Patriots
- Week 17: vs. New York Jets
- Week 18: at New England Patriots
Unless McDermott is resting players to prepare for the playoffs, these are effectively guaranteed victories.
Before then, though, the Bills have some business to tend to against a trio of NFC squads, starting this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers
While the Bills have had their fair share of injury issues, it pales in comparison to what the Niners have gone through this season.
We won't get into all of them, as you likely know the list already. But just last week alone, San Francisco was without Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, and Nick Bosa in a 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
And those same three may not go on what should be a snowy Sunday night at Highmark Stadium, which would essentially guarantee Buffalo a seventh straight win.
But even if the 49ers are healthy, the Bills are still the better team here and would have an even bigger advantage if they get their injured stars back, which looks like a real possibility as Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, and Spencer Brown look poised to return.
Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams
ln Week 14, the Bills will travel west to take on a Los Angeles Rams team fighting for its life in the NFC West.
It's been quite the up-and-down season for Sean McVay & Co. thus far. After losing four of their first five, the Rams reeled off three straight victories to get to .500 but have since lost two of three to drop to 5-6.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles provided a nice blueprint on how to dominate this team last week in an easy 37-20 victory. If Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense can follow that same pattern, the Bills should get a similar result.
Week 15: at Detroit Lions
ln what could very well be a Super Bowl preview, the Bills will head to the Motor City in Week 15 for a highly anticipated showdown with the Detroit Lions.
While the Chiefs were a challenge, of course, this matchup is the most demanding test the Bills will face all year, as the Lions seemingly don't have a single weakness.
When Jared Goff can throw five interceptions and Detroit can still pull out a three-point victory on the road against a solid Texans team, that speaks volumes about just how good this Lions team is.
They have a balanced offensive attack and can beat you through the air or on the ground. And even without Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit defense is still one of the most ferocious units in the entire league.
If the Bills are going to lose any game down the stretch, it's this one.