Bills should pay this Pro Bowler before even thinking about James Cook

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills star running back James Cook wants an expensive new contract. He reminded everyone of this by skipping out on the first day of voluntary offseason team activities (OTAs).

Cook's attendance isn't mandatory yet. Nonetheless, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he's the only healthy player who wasn't present for the start of their 2025 workout program. Meanwhile, another key member of Buffalo's scoring unit that needs to get paid was there: Standout offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

Entering the final season of the three-year, $22.35 million deal he signed with Buffalo in 2023, McGovern showed up ready to work -- unlike Cook. The former's apparent commitment to the Bills amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future is commendable. It's also among the multiple reasons why they should prioritize extending him over the latter.

Bills should extend Pro Bowl OL Connor McGovern before James Cook

After previously hinting that he's seeking $15 million annually, Cook's been trying to keep his cards close to the chest. But the cat's out of the bag; there's no turning back now. We haven't heard much so much as a whisper from McGovern, who's ostensibly letting the business side of things sort itself out. That alone is deserving of some brownie points.

Moreover, McGovern's versatility along Buffalo's offensive front and plus metrics as both a pass and run-blocker make him an essential piece of the puzzle. He can man either guard spot, which we've seen for much of his career. But the Bills moved him to center for 2024, and it resulted in the 27-year-old's first Pro Bowl nod.

Depending on where you land on the chicken-and-egg argument, McGovern makes life easier for his fellow teammate in need of a raise (Cook). But above all, he ensures the NFL's reigning MVP, Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen, stays upright. That cannot be overlooked in a league driven by signal-caller success.

McDermott and the coaching staff have relied on McGovern to serve an every-down role across his two campaigns in Buffalo. Conversely, Cook hasn't logged higher than a 55 percent offensive snap share rate across his three years with the Bills. Usage alone tells us who's more vital to their perennial Super Bowl aspirations.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded McGovern as the 12th-best center in football last season (69.9). He earned above-average marks in aerial and rushing situations and allowed zero sacks or QB hits, keeping Allen clean at all times.