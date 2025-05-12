James Cook’s change in tone on contract has Bills fans raising eyebrows

The vast majority of big name NFL free agents have already found new homes, save for a few (ahem, any day now, Aaron Rodgers). Lost in the mix of those signings are some key contract extension negotiations.

One of the most significant is taking place in Buffalo where Bills running back James Cook made his position very clear on how much he feels he should be making starting with the 2026-27 season. The 25-year-old rusher agreed with a fan on X in February that he's worth $15 million per year.

After the pay day Saquon Barkley received ahead of the 2024 season and then again shortly after winning Super Bowl LIX, it seems like the RB position is profitable again. Cooks appeared to be wanting to cash in on that hype before it's too late.

James Cook wants to keep contract negotiations close to the chest now

While at a poker tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, Cook fielded questions about his situation. He's entering the final year of his contract and rumors of a potential holdout have been swirling. However, Cook remained rather tight-lipped, a stark reversal from his position just a couple months ago.

"I necessarily don't want to talk about it right now, because it's like, it's something I want to hold in to myself ... just let the business take care of the business," he stated to PokerNews. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has not recently indicated that a deal could be imminent but that doesn't seem to be bothering Cook.

"However it works out, it works out," he continued. "I mean, I just make sure the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates, and however it works out, it works out. And then we go play football."

Cook tallied just 1,009 rushing yards in 2024 (good for 16th in the league) but he did score 16 times on the ground (tied for first). He also recorded 258 receiving yards and two more TDs through the air. His 2023 campaign saw similar numbers.

He's been a Swiss army knife of sorts for the Buffalo offense but he's not a Barkley type of talent to command $15 million a season - and it sounds like now he realizes that. Cook's relatively prudent approach at the moment may work out for him in the end. Props to whatever adviser got in his ear to take things down a notch.