Billy Napier showed every reason why Florida can’t replace him in 2025
By Scott Rogust
Entering this season, Billy Napier was already on the hot seat with Florida Gators fans. But with the team 4-3 on the year, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced that Napier would be returning for the 2025 season What followed that decision was a 49-17 loss to Texas.
While the decision to keep Napier wasn't popular among those in the fanbase, the team likes playing for him, especially star quarterback D.J. Lagway. As it turns out, patience was required.
On Saturday, the Gators defeated the No. 22 LSU Tigers 27-16 to improve to 5-4 on the year. This brings Florida one win closer to reaching bowl eligibility.
This game showed why Florida decided to keep Napier around for another season.
Billy Napier shows why Florida kept him after statement win over LSU
As mentioned earlier, Napier has a believer in Lagway, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class. Last week, the Gators were without Lagway due to a left hamstring injury that occurred during the team's loss to Georgia. Having him back in the lineup paid dividends for Florida.
Lagway completed 13-of-26 pass attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown occurred in the first quarter on a 23-yard pass to Elijhah Badger.
Florida's defense did their part as well, sacking LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier seven times.
Florida and Napier picked the perfect time to make a statement against a team with College Football Playoff hopes. Why's that? Well, the Gators were hosting four five-star recruits, including cornerback and LSU commmit DJ Pickett. Also in attendance were two four-star recruits and one three-star recruit.
One of Napier's strengths is with recruiting, as he entered this season with the 13th-best recruiting class by 247 Sports. With a huge win to eliminate LSU from Playoff contention, that should certainly catch the attention of recruits, especially those in attendance for the game.
Florida placed their trust in Napier before this season even ended, and he paid it back in a huge way on Saturday.