Birthday boys? Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean give Eagles unforeseen edge vs Chiefs
By Quinn Everts
Would it be fun to have your birthday on Super Bowl Sunday if you're playing in the Super Bowl? On one hand, you have something to celebrate whether you win the game or not. On the other hand, if you lose the game, it might ruin future birthdays because all you'll be able to think about is that one birthday when you lost the Super Bowl.
Two pretty important Philadelphia Eagles will be celebrating their birthdays on Sunday, as running back Saquon Barkley and corner back Cooper DeJean will be turning 28 and 22, respectively.
Both guys will play huge parts in any potential victory. Barkley, of course, rushed for over 2,000 yards in the regular season and has a chance to break the all-time single season rushing record (including playoffs) in Super Bowl 59.
DeJean has quickly emerged as a force on Philly's defense, becoming a lockdown corner in his rookie season.
History says... a Super Bowl birthday might be a good luck charm
According to Reddit user Kimber80, players who appear in a Super Bowl on their birthday are 10-4 all time. James White was the last player to play in the Super Bowl on his birthday in 2019, when the Patriots won perhaps the most forgettable Super Bowl of all time, 13-3 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Forget the analytics, trends and rosters, these are the important bits of information we need heading into Super Bowl 59.
Do you think Barkley and DeJean ate cake before the game? It's probably not a great pregame meal, but maybe it could help them relax before the biggest game of their lives to this point.