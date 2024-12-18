This blockbuster Nuggets-Bulls swap could change the complexion of the West
After winning the finals in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have taken steps back, and they're off to a slow start to the season. Nikola Jokic is having one of the greatest seasons ever and the Nuggets are one of the best offensive teams in the league when he's on the court, but the worst when he's on the bench. It doesn't help that his co-star, Jamal Murray, is having an underwhelming season.
According to theScore, the Nuggets have 'significant' interest in obtaining Zach LaVine. He's a two time All-Star and having another All-Star caliber year. He's putting up 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on .501/.428/.800 shooting splits.
With the Nuggets struggles, a new face could make the difference but is LaVine the answer?
What would Zach LaVine do for the Nuggets?
The trade package for Zach LaVine has to be centered around Michael Porter Jr. LaVine is making over $43 million, and with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon having untradable contracts, Porter is the only player who can come close to matching his contract.
Assuming Porter is gone, the Nuggets starting lineup potentially be Jamal Murray, either Christian Braun or Russell Westbrook, LaVine, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. The type of players that are in the system are exactly the same type of players they currently have. LaVine is just as good a scorer, if not better than Porter and certainly has been better offensively than Murray.
A big problem that the Nuggets would face is their defense. They are currently 16th in defensive rating, and Porter has been one of their better defensive players. They'd also be losing some size, going from Porter, who can defend 4s, to LaVine a guard, while keeping the same offensive skill set.
Trading for LaVine makes a lot of sense offensively. With the struggles of Murray, having another great scoring guard next to Jokic could make one of the deadliest trios in the league. The pick and roll that Murray and Jokic run, would equally be as lethal with LaVine instead of Murray.
The reason this trade doesn't make a lot of sense for the Nuggets is that may take a big hit defensively. Already struggling on defense, LaVine might hurt them more than they can help them. Unless the Nuggets are somehow able to get all their key pieces to make the LaVine trade happen, it wouldn't be very wise to acquire him.