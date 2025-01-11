Blue Jays come out ahead of Phillies in de facto Jeff Hoffman, Jordan Romano swap
Both the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason with needs in their bullpen. The Blue Jays had arguably the worst bullpen in the majors this past season, and the Phillies bullpen struggled in October and saw two of their best relievers hit the free agency market.
Both of these teams addressed their bullpen needs in free agency. The biggest name Philadelphia has added thus far is Jordan Romano, formerly of the Blue Jays. With the Blue Jays signing Jeff Hoffman on Friday, the two teams essentially swapped late-game relievers.
While both deals signed have the potential to work out, one looks a lot better than the other.
Blue Jays earn edge over Phillies in reliever swap
The Phillies gave Romano a one-year deal worth $8.5 million after the Jays made the decision to non-tender the right-hander. Only one year for $8.5 million has the chance to be an absolute steal for Philadelphia. From 2020 through 2023, Romano ranked eighth among qualified relievers in ERA (2.29), 14th in fWAR (4.2), and fifth in saves (97). By virtually any metric, he was one of the best late-game relievers in the game.
However, Romano is coming off a lost season. Not only did he post a 6.59 ERA in 15 appearances for the Blue Jays, but he missed most of the year due to an elbow injury. There's upside with Romano, but there are clear red flags as well, considering the year he just had. Sure, the contract looks team-friendly, but there's a reason he didn't get a bigger deal.
The Blue Jays just gave Hoffman a three-year deal worth $33 million. He can earn as much as $39 million with incentives. Obviously, Hoffman required a much heftier commitment than Romano. There's a reason for that, though.
Hoffman had his struggles as a starting pitcher, but eventually found his footing with the Phillies, his fourth organization. He had a breakout year in 2023 and followed that up with an even better 2024. The right-hander posted a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances this past season, striking out 89 batters compared to 16 walks. He was an All-Star, and pitched well both as a closer and as a set-up man.
Romano might have a longer track record of dominance, but Hoffman has been the better, more durable pitcher lately. Sports are more of a "what have you done for me lately" business, and Hoffman has simply done more. The Romano deal can age well if he can stay healthy and revert to form, but Hoffman is coming off his best season with reason to believe he can be even better in 2025. There's some to like for Philadelphia, but even more to like for Toronto.
Romano has upside, but the Hoffman deal feels more reliable. Reliability feels a lot more comfortable than the hope for something great.