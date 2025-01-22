The Blue Jays' failed pitch to Roki Sasaki included one hidden silver lining
By Lior Lampert
After finishing as a runner-up for another star free agent, Toronto Blue Jays president/CEO Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins are under pressure. More so than usual. But their failed pursuit of new Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki suggests positive news may be in store for the brain trust.
The Blue Jays made a considerable push for Sasaki before he ultimately decided to join the Dodgers. They hosted him for a visit in Toronto and pulled out all the stops, including cameos from players, including one especially noteworthy presence.
Per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Chad Green trekked to Toronto to greet Sasaki with a warm welcome. The two-time All-Star shortstop isn't signed beyond the 2025 MLB campaign and reportedly doesn't want to be a Blue Jay long-term. Does this foreshadow a potential change of heart?
Bo Bichette being involved in Blue Jays' failed Roki Sasaki pitch might indicate the All-Star SS wants to stay in Toronto beyond 2025
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently deemed Bichette "as good as gone, with no real interest in returning" to the Blue Jays. So, the standout infielder's appearance reasonably raised eyebrows, though perhaps in a good way.
Moreover, the Blue Jays have "[fielded] offers" for Bichette this winter. Could his attendance at the Sasaki meeting foreshadow him being taken off the market? He's slated for free agency after next season and has ostensibly been eyeing an exit from Toronto. Yet, the slugger's actions tell a different story.
A broken right middle finger and a calf injury derailed Bichette in 2024. But when right, he's one of baseball's best middle infielders. His career .290/.332/.466 slash line and .798 OPS across six years speaks to that.
Turning 27 in March, Bichette is a prime bounceback candidate, barring any unforeseen circumstances or lingering ailments. He hit 20-plus home runs and drove in at least 70 RBIs while boasting efficient batting splits in his last three healthy seasons.