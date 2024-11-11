Another former Blue Jays player unintentionally adds fuel to Ross Atkins hot seat
By Mark Powell
It's been a tough offseason for Toronto Blue Jays executive Ross Atkins so far. First, he had to watch one of the Jays former stars, Teoscar Hernandez, play a pivotal role for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. During that same series, he was called out on the Sportsnet broadcast by former Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar. Now, just days after the GM meetings, Atkins faces another friend-turned-foe.
To be fair to former Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, it's tough to consider his comments about the Los Angeles Dodgers organization a direct shot across the bow at Atkins. Theoretically he could be talking about any organization when he said the following on The Star's 'Deep Left Field' podcast.
“The Dodgers are on a different level. Like the advanced scouting reports from a position player standpoint, I was blown away in our first meeting (after reporting to the team) in Oakland," Kiermaier said. “It was just so on point and just everything we needed. The way the coaches went about it and blew through it and just gave us all the information we needed, it was like poetry to me, in a way. I (had) never been a part of a meeting like that.”
Kevin Kiermaier enjoyed time with Blue Jays, but Dodgers got the most from him
The last sentence, in which Kiermaier specifically states he's never been part of an organization like that, is a scathing endorsement of his former teams, as well as quite the compliment for the Dodgers.
Kiermaier won a World Series with the Dodgers this season, despite opening the year playing for the Blue Jays. In 82 games for Toronto, Kiermaier had a WAR just under one, and slashed under the Mendoza line. Were it not for his gold glove capability in the Blue Jays outfield, he wouldn't have provided much value at all.
Per an opinion piece by Mike Wilner, Kiermaier 'loved' his time with the Blue Jays. However, he had far more to say about his most recent experience in LA, and who cam blame him?
“I loved my time (with Toronto),” Kiermaier said. “It was absolutely precious … I hope I’m able to be a part (of the Jays) forever in some capacity … They gave me the world. I feel like even though I was there for a year and a half, I feel like I just love it. I feel like they love me."
Good on Kiermaier for giving the Jays some love. However, the Dodgers saw value in him where Atkins did not. He's a World Series champion as a result.