Blue Jays news: Vlad Guerrero Jr. price range, rotation targets, Ross Atkins replacement
By Jacob Mountz
The Toronto Blue Jays are entering a crucial final stretch of the offseason that won’t just determine how they perform next year, but for the rest of the decade and beyond. After whiffing on all high-profile targets, GM Ross Atkins has added Jeff Hoffman and Anthony Santander to bolster Toronto’s lackluster roster that produced a last-place finish in the 2024 season. He has also re-added Yimi Garcia and brought in Andres Gimenez but lost Spencer Horowitz and Jordan Romano earlier this winter.
Now, his sights are set on other quality bats. Atkins had eyed Jurickson Profar who is now with the Braves, but that limits his focus to his other targets in Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman. However, one of his top priorities is yet to be resolved.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s price range set by insider
At the top of Atkins’ to-do list is extending his top star in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero’s bat has been a pivotal part of the otherwise mediocre Blue Jays’ offense. Negotiating an extension has been a definite trial for both Guerrero and Atkins. Vladdy has rejected a previous offer of $340 million then proceeded to set a self-imposed deadline which will elapse on February 17, the day before the first full squad workout. Former GM Jim Bowden thinks he has found the optimal solution. Bowden wrote this in the Athletic ($):
“Big-market teams like the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Rangers could be looking at him [Guerrero Jr.] next fall if he’s about to hit the open market, and the Blue Jays don’t want to get into a bidding war with them if they can prevent it. So, to the Jays and Vladdy, how about a 12-year, $477 million extension? Does that get it done for both sides?”
This proposal comes out to $39.75 million AAV, just short of Aaron Judge’s $40 million AAV. The sum proposed by Bowden is certainly a hefty amount, but is it enough to lock up Vladdy?
Earlier this offseason, Ken Rosenthal estimated it would take between $500 to $600 million to ink an extension. If Guerrero should enter free agency, the heavy bidders Bowden mentioned might easily top his price, especially after Soto’s record-breaking $765 million pact. Either way, we will know if $477 million is enough by Feb. 18.
Blue Jays’ rotation targets include Nick Pivetta, Max Scherzer and more
A secondary item that has stifled Atkins is finding a reliable starter. Atkins made a play for Corbin Burnes, but his higher bid was rejected for the lower tax rate in Arizona. Now, Atkins has a diminished pitching market to sort through. Nick Ashbourne of Sportsnet recently listed Max Scherzer, Nick Pivetta, Jack Flaherty, Jose Quintana and Andrew Heaney as potential suitors.
While there are clear upsides to all of these names, there are also clear downsides as well. One name the Blue Jays have shown interest in is Nick Pivetta. Pivetta has elite potential given his electric pitch mix and staggering strikeout rates but has never pitched to an ERA below 4.04.
Jack Flaherty holds what is probably the highest reward potential but has been frequently injured and has performed very poorly in 2022 and 2023. Flaherty posted a great bounce-back season in 2024 with a 3.17 ERA but slumped heavily in the postseason.
On this list, Jose Quintana might be the Jays’ route of least risk posting decent numbers in prior years, even reaching stellar heights in 2022. At age 36, Quintana might still have one or two good years ahead of him. He pitched to a 3.75 ERA last season but has a bit of an uneven track record.
Is Alex Slater the Blue Jays' top Ross Atkins replacement?
Blue Jays fans have made no secret about their disappointment in their favorite baseball team. Most, if not all, of that blame has fallen squarely on Ross Atkins. While Atkins may be the GM in 2025, Jays Journal contributor Ken King has an idea on how to replace him shortly thereafter. King had this to propose:
“We are all more than aware of the players they [the Blue Jays] didn't sign, and the frustration with decision making both on the field and off. However, it's time to think bigger, and there's one move that makes sense beyond all others. His name is Alex Slater.”
Alex Slater currently serves as the assistant general manager and vice president of the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the Jays, it makes perfect sense to bring in one of the masterminds behind building a baseball leviathan like the Dodgers. King explains in great detail as to why:
“First of all, Slater has experience working in an organization that has money to spend, which is exactly where Toronto is at. His experience managing the scale of financial resources that Toronto has will pay dividends when it comes to spending time.”
King explains how the second-richest MLB owner in Ed Rogers owns a team that has performed poorly over the past several years. He adds his insights that he believes Rogers’ money could be better spent. But there is plenty more.
“One of the most important assets that Slater brings to the table is experience in player assessment and scouting, which has contributed to the [Dodgers] consistently sporting one of the top farm systems in baseball,” King adds. “Bringing him in to get Toronto out of the basement of the farm system rankings would be a huge step in the right direction.”
Furthermore, King believes the Dodgers’ best in class analytics could be used to advance the approach used by the Blue Jays. Given his credentials, Slater would likely make an excellent GM. Adding him to the Blue Jays’ front office could very well be the teams’ inflection point as King as suggested.