Blue Jays news: Vlad Jr. talks reignite, some Roki Sasaki optimism, Alek Manoah update
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension talks expected to accelerate
- Why Toronto has Roki Sasaki optimism
- Alek Manoah targeting late-season return
The 2024 offseason has been nothing short of a failure so far for the Toronto Blue Jays, but, the tides might be turning ever so slowly. The Blue Jays have not signed a major free agent, but they're one of the two finalists in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, and might even have a golden opportunity out in front of them to sign Pete Alonso. They have not extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but they still have a month to do so.
Things might look bleak in Blue Jays land right now, but a lot can change very quickly. One positive move can easily snowball into two or three for an organization in need of some good news.
With all of this in mind, let's take a look at the latest Blue Jays news.
Blue Jays news: Alek Manoah targeting late-season return
A lot went wrong for the 2024 Blue Jays, but Alek Manoah was looking like a real bright spot for the team. He posted a 3.70 ERA in five May starts, not allowing a single run in three of those outings. It felt as if he was finally turning a corner and showing signs of being the pitcher he was in 2022 until disaster struck. He tore his UCL and was forced to undergo surgery to repair it. That procedure would not only end his 2024 season, but put his 2025 campaign in jeopardy as well.
Fortunately, Manoah appears to be targeting a 2025 return. The right-hander gave an update on his status in an appearance on the Deep Left Field with Mike Wilner podcast.
"...to go be a deadline acquisition for the Toronto Blue Jays and just help as much as I can over the final two months of the season, that’s what I’m striving for,” Manoah said on the podcast. “I’m striving to get bullpens in March, to get to live BPs in June, and then get some rehabs going and hopefully be in a position to help this team down the stretch.”
Manoah's plan is to be a trade deadline acquisition of sorts, and contribute for the final two months of the season. Adding a healthy Manoah to a rotation already consisting of Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis, and (hopefully) Roki Sasaki, would be great news for the Jays as they try and rebound in 2025.
Blue Jays news: Why Toronto has Roki Sasaki optimism
The Blue Jays were named a finalist in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, but for virtually the entire process, they've been deemed a non-threat. Why would he actually choose them over teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres when the Jays can't even outbid their competition by much? Shi Davidi of Sportsnet outlined what might be intriguing about the Blue Jays to Sasaki.
"The Blue Jays have some things going for them that the other 29 teams do not. One, they are a market for an entire country, and that is something that is unique within the Major League Baseball landscape. I know that last year, when Ohtani was considering the Blue Jays, he was intrigued by the idea of coming to a third market through which to represent himself and his brand. Maybe there's some interest on that front for Sasaki as well."
There are two clear selling points that Davidi outlined. First, Sasaki would have the opportunity to pitch for and represent an entire country. That alone makes Toronto stand out. Second, Sasaki would get the opportunity to represent himself and his brand in a third different market. Not only would he be an icon in Japan and a popular figure in the United States, but he'd be one of the faces of the only Canadian baseball team. That might end up being enough to lure him to Toronto.
Are those things enough to convince Sasaki to ditch Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the defending World Series Champions? That remains to be seen, but these selling points, plus Toronto's recent addition of even more international bonus money they could throw Sasaki's way, give Jays fans reason to have cautious optimism even after all of their previous misses.
Blue Jays news: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension talks expected to accelerate
As big of a deal as Sasaki is, he isn't Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays fans are still eager to see if the franchise is willing to meet Guerrero's lofty extension demands as his self-imposed deadline to negotiate looms.
While the two sides haven't negotiated since Christmas, according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic ($), talks are expected to accelerate sometime soon before his Feb. 17 deadline. That, for Jays fans, is encouraging news.
"The Blue Jays have not spoken to Guerrero’s camp about an extension since before Christmas, according to a source briefed on the conversations. However, those talks are expected to accelerate before Guerrero’s self-imposed deadline of Feb. 17, the day before the Jays hold their first full workout for pitchers and position players."
Guerrero is undoubtedly seeking a monster contract, but there really shouldn't be a number, barring something truly outlandish that the Jays don't agree to before Guerrero's deadline. Guerrero has an MVP ceiling, is beloved by the fan base, and it's not as if they've found others to take their money.
Guerrero is giving them an opportunity to sign him long-term before he even entertains the thought of going to another team. Hopefully, Ross Atkins takes that opportunity and runs with it.