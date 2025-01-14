Exact Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension deadline puts pressure squarely on Ross Atkins’ shoulders
The Toronto Blue Jays seemingly entered the offseason with two goals. They wanted to lure at least one big-name free agent to Toronto, and wanted to lock down an extension with the franchise's current face, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. So far, Ross Atkins has gone 0-for-2 on those objectives.
The Blue Jays were linked to several high-end free agents including Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried, but whiffed on all three. They're linked to guys like Roki Sasaki, Anthony Santander, and Alex Bregman, who are still available, but based on Atkins' track record, can Jays fans really trust him to get any of those players to sign the dotted line?
As for the second priority, that one can still be accomplished, but there is a deadline. Guerrero is open to staying with the Blue Jays long-term and has been open when discussing his desire to be a Blue Jay for a long time, but based on what we know, the two sides are not close on an extension agreement.
With Guerrero's deadline date now confirmed, Atkins knows just how much time he has left to seal a deal before risking losing the four-time All-Star as a free agent.
Guerrero said he was open to negotiating a potential long-term agreement with the Jays until the first full day of Spring Training. That day is now officially Feb. 18, giving the Jays just a little bit over a month to get something done with Guerrero.
Pressure mounts on Ross Atkins as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deadline rapidly approaches
One month is plenty of time for the two sides to get something done, but they've had all offseason to do this. Guerrero gave the Jays a number he'd be willing to accept right now and avoid free agency altogether, but the Jays, so far, have not met his demands.
At this point, there's little reason for Guerrero to take less than his asking price. He's coming off an MVP-caliber season which saw him hit 30 home runs, post a .940 OPS, and win a Silver Slugger Award. He isn't Juan Soto, but Soto receiving $765 million undoubtedly increased his earning potential in a free agency bidding war. Perhaps Guerrero would consider taking less if the Jays made major offseason moves, but that has not happened yet.
Atkins has, what should be two clear options out in front of him right now. Option No. 1 is to meet Guerrero's demands and ensure he's a Blue Jay for the next decade if not longer. That's the move he absolutely should make, guaranteeing that the Jays have a building block.
If, for whatever reason, the Jays refuse to extend Guerrero prior to his deadline, trading him is a must. This team, on paper, is still the fourth or fifth-best team in the AL East. Even if they sign a guy like Santander, they're still one of the worst teams in the division. What the Jays cannot do is risk having Guerrero on their roster and opening the door for him to walk in free agency. His return potential in a trade will only diminish as time passes, so the sooner they're willing to rip the band-aid off, the better
The Jays are in a rough spot here. Guerrero's number is almost certainly a massive one, but that makes sense, as he'd be cutting out other potential suitors. As nice as it would be to get him for what they perceive to be fair value, that isn't realistic. Extending him is still their best path forward even if it is an overpay, but if that isn't an option, trading him isn't so bad. Hopefully, Atkins is willing to do one or the other to help the Jays move forward with or without their superstar.