Blue Jays news: Vladdy disconnect, trade with Cardinals, Burnes good news?
- What's up with the disconnect between the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?
- Could a Blue Jays-Cardinals trade be on the horizon?
- Bad news for the Red Sox means good news for the Blue Jays on Corbin Burnes.
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays haven't had the best winter thus far, thanks in part to losing out on Juan Soto and Max Fried, among others. The Jays are in a make-or-break offseason.
Should they fail to add any meaningful pieces before the start of the regular season, it could be the beginning of the end for their young core. If they can sign, say, Corbin Burnes and save face, then perhaps Toronto can actually rebound from a disappointing 2023 season.
While the 2024-25 offseason is the main focus of any and all Blue Jays-related content, one can't help but take a look forward to next winter, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette could hit the open market. Decisions Toronto makes now will have an impact on choices down the road with their young core.
Blue Jays news: Corbin Burnes is more in play than ever before for Toronto
The next big domino to fall is none other than right-handed ace Corbin Burnes. While Max Fried received an eight-year, $218 million contract, Burnes is expected to break that mark via his own AAV. Burnes is a four-time All-Star, a Cy Young winner and he has an ERA title under his belt. The accolades speak for themselves, and last season the 30-year-old had a 3.4 WAR and 2.92 ERA in 32 starts.
There is no huge looming update on Burnes. The Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are reportedly favorites to land his services. The Boston Red Sox were also in the mix, but their recent trade for Garrett Crochet, along with the signing of Walker Buehler, likely remove them from the race. That is good news for the Blue Jays, as less AL East competition gives them a better opportunity.
The downside, however, is that Burnes is from California, meaning the Jays have some ground to make up.
Blue Jays news: Is a trade on the horizon?
The Blue Jays are one of several teams interest in St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, though he will not come cheap. Toronto isn't in desperate need of bullpen help, but their decision to non-tender Jordan Romano could come back to haunt them if they aren't able to land Helsey. The Blue Jays currently feature Chad Green and Yimi Garcia in late-inning roles, which leaves a lot to be desired.
The Cardinals are rebuilding around their young core this winter and prefer MLB-ready talent in return for players of value. Helsey is one of those players of value. John Mozeliak did say he planned on Helsley remaining with the team through 2025, but that hasn't stopped teams from calling.
Mozeliak could also hold onto Helsley until the trade deadline and deal him to a bullpen-needy contender then. If he performs as he did last season – 2.04 ERA, 49 saves, 29.7 percent strikeout rate – the Cardinals could receive quite the return.
Blue Jays news: What's going on with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?
Extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this offseason has to be priority No. 1 for the Blue Jays and Ross Atkins. As great as it would have been to sign Juan Soto, Guerrero Jr. is interested in a contract extension, and time is of the essence.
In a recent interview, Guerrero Jr. said he's made the Blue Jays front office aware he'd like to sign an extension, but he won't negotiate a new deal in-season. Rumblings of a $340 million Blue Jays offer – which circulated just after Soto signed his $765 million deal – have been put to bed, but that number wouldn't be high enough anyway.
The longer the Blue Jays wait, the more it will cost them. A Guerrero Jr. extension now would cost Toronto upwards of $500 million, depending on the length of said deal. If he reaches free agency, all bets are off and Toronto would have a significant disadvantage.
Guerrero Jr. is a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. He just finished his age-25 season, in which he had a 6.2 WAR and 30 home runs. Guerrero Jr. can play third base and first base, and projects as the latter later in his career. He's the Blue Jays franchise cornerstone, and they cannot afford to lose him.