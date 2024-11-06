Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. decision opens up path to dream offseason target
It's not the only item on GM Ross Atkins' offseason to-do list, but it is the first one: The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need to add at least one impact bat this winter, and preferably more. The team ranked a disappointing 17th in OPS last season and 20th in slugging percentage, and there are holes to be filled everywhere from the infield to DH to both corner outfield spots. If Toronto wants to get back into the AL East race after a last-place finish in 2024 (and convince Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. to stick around for the long haul), this lineup is going to have look very different come next spring.
And it seems like Atkins might be willing to get a little creative to get that done. The Blue Jays were thought to be in the market for a third baseman, either via trade or free agency. But with the market looking fairly cold at the hot corner, Toronto appears to be considering turning their third-base problem into a first-base problem — with one very significant position change.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Blue Jays reportedly open to moving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. back to third base
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports from this week's GM Meetings that the Jays are weighing the merits of shifting All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third base for the upcoming season. He also notes that the move could be a precursor to a run at one of the biggest bats on the market: former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
Guerrero Jr. broke into the Majors as a third baseman. But scouts never loved him as a long-term fit there, and sure enough, he'd made the shift on a more or less full-time basis by 2020. Desperate to get as much offensive juice into the lineup as possible last season, Toronto reopened the door a bit, giving Guerrero Jr. 12 appearances at third — by far the most since his rookie season. And now the state of the free-agent market might force the Jays to lean into that even more in 2025.
If you're looking for a third baseman this winter, in a word, good luck. Alex Bregman is a star, but he's also a Scott Boras client who figures to be in high demand among the richest teams in the league. And past him, things dry up quick: Now that Eugenio Suarez is back with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the next best available option might be ... former Chicago White Sox headache Yoan Moncada? Journeyman Gio Urshela? It's pretty bleak out there.
First base, however, offers some more intriguing options. Alonso is the headliner, but Christian Walker is an All-Star in his own right. Heck, even the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana and Anthony Rizzo offer at least some reason for excitement, even allowing for all of their flaws. (And that's not even considering the potential for a trade involving someone like the Athletics' Brent Rooker or the Red Sox' Triston Casas.) You can understand why Atkins might not hate the idea of shifting Guerrero Jr. across the infield and attacking the easier problem, even if it dings Toronto's defense a bit.