Golf fans were excited to tune into the 2025 BMW Championship with the PGA Tour forging on into the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. And we were treated to a fun start to Round 1 on Thursday with Viktor Hovland surging out into the lead after his opening 18 holes, but with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler, among others, right there alongside him. Unfortunately, that was all halted by a weather delay.

Right as Rory McIlroy was hitting his drive on the 15th hole after clawing back to even par after an awful start, the horn blew as a thunderstorm in the area forced PGA Tour officials to suspend play with electricity in the area and before heavy rains started pouring down on Caves Valley in Maryland.

The first round of the BMW Championship has been suspended due to a dangerous weather situation at 2:35 p.m. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 14, 2025

No golf fan likes to wait out a weather delay, and the immediate question then became when play at the BMW Championship would resume. Here's what we know about when Round 1 will restart at Caves Valley based on the weather forecast and more.

BMW Championship restart time: When will Round 1 resume from weather delay?

We are projecting that Round 1 of the BMW Championship will resume about 4:30 p.m. ET. The heavy rain and the storm system causing the weather delay is making its way across this part of Maryland is expected to stick around for quite a bit. The rain should start to subside around 4 p.m. ET, if not a little before, but with players needing to get warmed back up after more than an hour off of the golf course and with the grounds crew needing to take care of any standing water on the course, 4:30 p.m. ultimately makes the most sense.

Of course, restart times are always subject to change because, well, we're dealing with the always unpredictable summer weather on the East Coast. However, we will continue to keep you updated with everything golf fans need to know about when the second event of the playoffs will resume.

BMW Championship leaderboard at the time of weather delay

Leaderboard Score to Par T1. Viktor Hovland -3 (F) T1. Rickie Fowler -3 (12) T3. Michael Kim -2 (F) T3. Ben Griffin -2 (14) T3. Jason Day -2 (11) T3. Si Woo Kim -2 (11) T3. Sam Burns -2 (8) T8. Scottie Scheffler -1 (14) T8. Harry Hall -1 (11) T8. Hideki Matusyama -1 (6) T8. Robert MacIntyre -1 (6) T8. Tommy Fleetwood -1 (5) T8. Tom Hoge -1 (3)

Hovland is in the clubhouse tied for the lead after his opening 18 holes, and Michael Kim is surprisingly right behind him by one stroke after finishing his round. There's also Ben Griffin, who will have to finish up after the weather delay, who remains one of the hottest golfers in the world right now. And, of course, Scottie Scheffler is looming large just two strokes off the pace. McIlroy, for his part, is T14 at even-par while being paired with Scheffler.

Caves Valley weather forecast for the BMW Championship

Once this storm passes over Caves Valley, it should be smooth sailing to get the rest of Round 1 in the books at the BMW Championship. Unfortunately, the rest of the tournament in Maryland is still likely to be affected by the summer weather over the remaining three rounds.

While the majority of the days from Friday to Sunday are forecasted to be mostly Sunday, there are afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast for each day as well. That means that the first round is likely to not be the only one affected by weather delays, though Thursday's delay might be the longest, as the other storms in the forecast are all expected to be a bit smaller and less sustained.