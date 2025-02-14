Bo Bichette doesn't seem thrilled that Vlad Guerrero Jr. is getting all the Blue Jays' attention
Convincing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to forgo free agency and sign a long-term contract extension has been priority No. 1 for the Toronto Blue Jays over the last few weeks, and understandably so. He's already established himself as one of the best young hitters in baseball, he's coming off of one of the best seasons of his career and he's just entering his prime as he turns 26 in March. Vladdy has been the heir apparent from pretty much the moment he signed with the franchise as a teenager nearly a decade ago, the son of Canadian royalty, and keeping him around for years to come would be far more than a great baseball move.
Of course, for as important as Guerrero Jr. is, he's not the only big name set to enter his final season of team control in Toronto. It wasn't all that long ago that he and Bo Bichette were considered something of a package deal, the twin pillars upon which the Jays would build a new era of AL contention. And yet, while all of Canada waits with baited breath for Guerrero Jr. to make a decision, Bichette has become something of an afterthought, hardly making any headlines this offseason. And it seems like he's taken notice of the difference in how he and his teammate have been treated.
Bo Bichette isn't wild about being the odd man out of the Blue Jays' offseason
Bichette met with the media for the first time at spring training on Friday, and he was blunt about how little attention he's received from the team about a new contract.
“No, we haven’t had any talks,” Bichette told MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. “But from my perspective, we all grow up wanting to be one of those guys that has an opportunity to stay with an organization for their entire career. I’m just focused on what I’ve got to do this year to help the team win and be the best version of myself. Whatever happens will happen.”
Bichette went on to reiterate just how much he's loved playing with Guerrero Jr., from tearing up the Minors to breaking into the big leagues, and how much he wants to keep that relationship alive. But it wasn't hard to read between the lines a bit: When asked about how he's handling his looming free agency, and whether it threatens to become a distraction, the shortstop answered simply "I am here."
To be fair, it's understandable that the Jays would prioritize Guerrero Jr. over Bichette. The former has been the better and more consistent player over the course of their respective careers, and Bichette is coming off by far his worst season in Toronto, hitting just .225/.277/.322 across 81 injury-plagued games. Bichette likely still thinks of himself as the same guy who garnered down-ballot MVP consideration from 2021 through 2023, while Ross Atkins has some reservations about paying him like it based on how poorly 2024 went.
But it seems clear that Bichette is feeling at least a little neglected by the team who once touted him as a savior, and it underscores just how fragile things are for Toronto ahead of the 2025 season. Everyone associated with the Jays has a whole lot riding on the next few months, and a bounce back from Bichette is one of the clearest ways the team can go from last place in the AL East to a playoff spot. If he carries hurt feelings into the regular season, things could go south in a hurry. If he uses it as motivation and puts up a monster walk year, Vladdy might not be the only All-Star Toronto has to say goodbye to next winter.