Bo Nix got the first NFL head coach fired this season and it wasn't even the Broncos'
By John Buhler
There are two words why the New York Jets fired struggling head coach Robert Saleh on a whim Tuesday morning. No, they are not Woody Johnson, even though they probably should be. They are ... Bo Nix! Yes, Bo Chapman Nix's Denver Broncos' Week 4 win over Johnson's plane crash of a football team is why the decadent pharmaceutical brand heir decided to pull the plug on Matt LaFleur's friend.
When NFL pundits and NFL Draft evaluators said Nix was going to get people fired, this is not what they envisioned at all! Nix may have had a great two-year run quarterbacking the Oregon Ducks for Dan Lanning, but we saw three years of painfully mediocre at his birthright univeristy of Auburn before that. He signed the first NIL deal in history with Milo's, and just got his first head coach fired.
ESPN's Rich Cimini did a great job of unpacking of where Johnson's head was at (where is it ever?). He reported that the meddling Jets owner's patience was wearing thin. The brutal 10-9 home loss to Nix's Broncos was the straw that broke the camel's back. Since Johnson wasn't going to let an interim head coach lead the team heading into the London game vs. Minnesota, he waited up until Tuesday.
At 2-3, it feels like the Jets will be tacking on another year to the NFL's longest active playoff drought.
Jeff Ulbrich could be a revelation as the interim head coach, but you cannot lose to Nix like that?!
Bo Nix was the biggest reason why the New York Jets fired Robert Saleh
Hindsight is 20/20, but I am going to be totally honest with you. I hated the hiring of Saleh to begin with. I understand that Johnson gave him so much time to get it right, but quarterbacking instability and continued underperformance out of what should be one of the better rosters in the league got the best of him. Joe Douglas may be safe for now, but he is the man responsible for this mess, too.
When Saleh was coordinating the San Francisco 49ers defense, I felt that a sucker of a team was going to buy into the false narrative that could be an NFL head coach. The Jets swallowed that hook, line and sinker. I would say that going with a defensive-minded head coach was the right call, as that is the only type of head coach who is going to work in New York. They need to hire a true alpha male.
My money would be on Mike Vrabel, but he will have options. Could you convince Aaron Glenn to "come home"? How desperate are you to reach out to Bill Belichick? Is he even that desperate to get back into coaching? Right now, Sean Payton is doing cartwheels in the streets like something good happened to Patton Oswalt's character Spence on King of Queens. Kevin James is in utter shambles.
I don't know how it happened, but they got the wrong from King of Queens to play Payton in a movie!