Bo Nix took more ownership for the Broncos loss to Chiefs than Sean Payton did
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos had a chance to hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season on Sunday afternoon. Yet, Wil Lutz's potential game-winning field goal was blocked by the Chiefs thanks to an outstanding push on the left-hand side. The Chiefs are 9-0 and counting, while the Broncos took a step back in the AFC Playoff Picture.
Denver has performed better than expected in 2024. Bo Nix isn't part of the problem, but he's not necessarily the solution, either. The Broncos defense is one of the best in the NFL, while their offense doesn't scare anyone. In fact, a 16-14 scoreline was ideal for Denver until the kick was blocked. When asked postgame what went wrong, Sean Payton didn't have much to say, nor did he sound like talking about it.
“That one will take a while. It’ll sting," Payton said. “There was penetration on the left side."
Bo Nix had a lot to say about the Broncos loss, while Sean Payton didn't
Ya don't say! That was eye opening and provided next to no information. Nix, meanwhile, was happy to discuss his poor play and how he can be better on the field.
“Every team in the world practices your 4-minute offense," Nix said about the Broncos final drive. "You know they’re going to blitz zero, they’re going to bring everybody, and they know you’re running the ball. I thought as far as that drive taking five or six minutes off the clock was what everybody wants to do. We gave ourselves the chance. They just made one extra play."
Nix took matters a step further, saying the Broncos offense had plenty of chances to win and, perhaps, could have avoided such a scenario.
"When we thought it was in our hands, it wasn’t. There’s plenty within the game that you have to avoid to not get in that situation. Don’t get down by two to where you have to have that drive – be up by two scores and you can waste the clock. It’s tough. It’s two good football teams out there playing against each other and one day, it’ll go our way," Nix continued.
Nix had 215 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He was hardly the problem, but when the Broncos needed him most, Nix couldn't get Denver into the end zone. Relying on a kicker is always risky. Last week, it came back to haunt Denver.