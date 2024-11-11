Sean Payton is the most bitter man in America after blocked FG loss to Chiefs
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in painful fashion on Sunday afternoon. As they have so often this season, the Chiefs escaped with a victory by the narrowest of margins. Kansas City is now 9-0 on the season, and this time had to rely on a blocked field goal as time expired to defeat arguably their biggest rival at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs had a two-point lead, so had the 35-yard attempt by Wil Lutz gone through the uprights, they would've been handed their first defeat of the season. Instead, all Payton and Co. can do is look towards the sky and wonder why – and how – any NFL team is going to beat the Chiefs.
Even on an off day by their standards, and in a trap game if I've ever seen one, the Chiefs found a way to win. Until someone knows off the defending, back-to-back Super Bowl champions, they are the overwhelming favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy again this coming February.
Sean Payton didn't have a lot to say to the media after Broncos loss to Chiefs
In the aftermath of another close loss to the Chiefs, Sean Payton walked off the field after a quick handshake with Andy Reid. When speaking with the media, Payton didn't offer much insight. Frankly, there's no much he could've said that fans don't already know.
“That one will take a while. It’ll sting," Payton said to start things off.
When asked about the blocked field goal specifically, all Payton could do, again, was point out the obvious.
“There was penetration on the left side," Payton continued.
This is...also true. Payton doesn't necessarily come off as a sore loser here, and perhaps it's just the shock of the moment itself, but it's unlike him to give such terse answers in a postgame presser. Although, it's not often Payton's team loses on a block field goal in the final play of the game. It's tough to blame him.