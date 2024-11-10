Chiefs radio call of walk-off blocked FG will play in Broncos fans’ nightmares
The perfect season for the Kansas City Chiefs looked like it was completely cooked in brutal fashion. Not only was it a game in which Patrick Mahomes and the offense weren't firing on even a single cylinder, much less all of them, but it was all happening against the Denver Broncos.
So, with no timeouts remaining and the Chiefs ahead 16-14, Bo Nix and Denver made enough of a drive down the field to set up a game-winning field goal attempt from Will Lutz. On a 35-yard chip shot, it seemed like the Broncos would get sweet revenge over a rival that's owned them for several years running to end a perfect season.
Of course, that didn't happen. Mike Danna punched through the Broncos special teams and got his big mitt on the kick, blocking the field goal as time expired and giving the Chiefs the narrow, sweaty victory. It was an electric moment at the time as Mahomes and the rest of the team went bonkers at Arrowhead Stadium.
However, the most electric part of it was happening over the radio waves.
Chiefs radio call of blocked FG is pure bliss for Kansas City fans
Just listen to the energy and elation from Mitch Holthus as he called the Chiefs blocking the field goal and staying undefeated.
That's a man who's going to need a throat lozenge or two over the next few days to recover from such exuberant yelling, even it was all completely warranted given the excitement of the moment.
Holthus' call is something that Broncos fans, however, should probably steer clear of as much as possible. That's the type of moment when paired with such an electric radio call that could really haunt dreams for some time. And it makes it especially painful that Denver would've given the franchise just their second win in their last 17 tries against their rivals.
The Chiefs can certainly stand to celebrate such a big moment and being 9-0. However, it shouldn't be all sunshine and roses for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The offense continues to show some warts, especially against a good defense like Denver's, while the defense did tighten up but showed some troublesome signs early against Bo Nix and Sean Payton.
But the champs are still the champs and the Chiefs have still not lost in the calendar year of 2024 dating back to the end of last season. When you're blocking field goals like this to save victories, that tends to be what can happen.