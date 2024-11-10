Chiefs escape disaster first loss to rival Broncos with blocked FG: Best memes and tweets
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided disaster – yet again, I might add – as a last-second field goal by the rival Denver Broncos was blocked at the buzzer. At this point, we shouldn't be surprised, as the Chiefs have found a way to win week-in and week-out, despite several sub-par efforts.
This Chiefs team is, by all intens and purposes, beatable. However, when you're the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and you keep winning in this regard, it's hard not to consider a victory inevitable. The Chiefs are an avalanche, and even if it's not always impressive, they find a way to win.
This is especially true when facing a fellow AFC West foe like the Denver Broncos. While Denver's defense is their best asset, even when the Broncos play their very best game (as they did on Sunday afternoon), a win is far from guarantee. Denver lined up a makable field goal for the win, but the Chiefs created pressure on the left side of the line and the rest is history.
It's true. Even a C+ effort is enough for the Chiefs to beat Bo Nix and Co. at Arrowhead.
NFL fans can't believe the Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated
Much like last postseason, we haven't seen the Chiefs at their best this season. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, but he hasn't played like it. Travis Kelce has looked as though father time is catching up with him. Rashee Rice is on injured reserve. The only consistent part of this Chiefs team is their defense, and that they win regardless of the circumstances.
One would assume the Chiefs can't keep getting away with this, but they do. The AFC postseason will run through Arrowhead, as it seemingly always does. They are this generation's New England Patriots.
While it's easy to blame the officials or, in this case, the dark arts, they are simply solid enough in every facet of the game that they can afford an off night in one or even two phases of the game. Mahomes wasn't good enough on Sunday, nor was the Chiefs offense, but it doesn't matter.
It's Kansas City's world, and we're merely a supporting cast member. I hate to break it to you all.
Are you not entertained?