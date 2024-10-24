Boise State-UNLV just became a College Football Playoff play-in game thanks to Kennesaw State
The Liberty Flames just lost in a stunning upset against a one-win Kennesaw State program which means that this week's Boise State-UNLV matchup is considered a play-in game. The Flames, who were down by 10 late in the fourth quarter against the Owls were considered one of the Group of Five teams to contend for the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos are led by Heisman favorite Ashton Jeanty, who has rushed for 1248 yards and 17 TDs this season. Jeanty has dazzled fans with his play as the junior has averaged 9.9 yards per carry. All in all, the RB is providing video game numbers this season with the program battling for a playoff spot. UNLV on the other hand has a more complementary team, winning with depth after losing their starting QB midway through the season due to a transfer portal miscommunication.
Hajj-Malik Williams — who has come through for the Rebels after Matthew Sluka left the program midseason — has thrown for 838 yards and 10 TDs in the four games he has started. UNLV has already suffered one loss this season to a somewhat above-average Syracuse that is currently still in the running for the ACC spot in the playoff.
Boise State has only suffered one loss this season coming against a top-fice squad in Oregon in a respectable overtime performance.
Boise State-UNLV becomes a likely play-in game with Liberty's loss to Kennesaw St
Considering both programs are facing squads that aren't very good after this matchup, it's fair to say that whoever wins this game will be in the driver's seat for the Group of 5 playoff bid. Additionally, it's fair to say that whatever team loses this game will have a very limited margin of error for a chance to make the playoff.
Whoever loses this matchup can still likely make the playoff but the program will need to have a near perfect season with them possibly looking for revenge in a Mountain West conference championship. Of course, whoever losses will need to finish with the second best record in the conference but things aren't exactly over with a loss.
While the loser may be not be in the best shape to make the playoff, it's clear that the winner of Boise State-UNLV will be in the driver seat to make the playoff thanks to Liberty's loss to Kennesaw St.