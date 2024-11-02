Boise State's latest blowout may have cost Ashton Jeanty his shot at the Heisman
By Austen Bundy
The No. 15 Boise State Broncos are taking care of business in the Mountain West Conference, and with that, practically securing their spot in the College Football Playoff field. But all of that has caused some unintended consequences for arguably their best player, running back Ashton Jeanty.
The 20-year-old Heisman Trophy contender had a blistering hot start to the season, outpacing the great Barry Sanders for several weeks as he's chasing down his 1,988 single-season rushing record (2,628 yards).
However, Jeanty's pace has slowed considerably in recent weeks, but at no fault of his own abilities. He rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns in Friday night's 56-24 demolishing of San Diego State, but he's now behind Sander's eight-game total by 166 yards.
Boise State is so good it could cost Jeanty the Heisman
Friday was Jeanty's eighth straight 100-plus yard game this season, a school record. But despite that feat, he could still come up short of winning the Heisman because his team hasn't let him off his leash at all this year, and that's a sad, scary thought.
Boise State has outscored opponents 366-205 this season. The Broncos' only game that finished within one score was also its only loss on the year: 37-34 vs. Oregon.
In most of the Broncos' games this season, Jeanty hasn't finished the second half, and that's not because he's been injured or tired. Head coach Spencer Danielson has just benched him when a win became all but guaranteed.
Jeanty's inability to rack up the score and stat pad even further is hampering his Heisman-winning chances, but incredibly, he's still among the favorites.
Imagine if Boise State threw sportsmanship and postseason ambitions aside to let Jeanty loose. Sanders' record would stand no chance and guys like Melvin Gordon III would be jealous as all heck. But I'm sure Jeanty would trade a Heisman Trophy and NCAA record for a shot at a national championship 10/10 times.