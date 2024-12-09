Brandon Ingram's change of heart makes trade much easier for Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans did not expect to be 5-20, which places dead last in the Western Conference. In their defense, the West is a bloodbath right now. But five wins — and four times as many losses — is unacceptable, and it casts into question the future of this Pelicans core.
At the center of New Orleans' demise is once again Zion Williamson, who is suffering through another prolonged absence related to a lower-leg injury. Meanwhile, New Orleans has dealt with extended absences from Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III. Plus, Brandon Ingram joined the party over the weekend, spraining his ankle and earning the dreaded 'out indefinitely' tag.
The path forward has never been murkier for a Pelicans team that has all the pieces, but can't seem to get them on the floor at the same time. Willie Green is a good coach. Zion is a great building block when he's actually on the floor. Something has to change, and with time running out, one has to think something will change.
That leads us to Ingram, who was a popular name in trade rumors during the offseason. The Pelicans couldn't find a taker, however, since Ingram was said to desire a long-term max contract. The upcoming free agent is an established All-Star, but his postseason struggles have tempered the appetite of front offices around the league.
A new change in tune, however, could make a trade much easier for New Orleans.
Brandon Ingram is open to short-term contract as free agency looms
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, there is an "expectation" that Ingram and his representatives at Klutch Sports are amenable to a short-term contract. That props the door open for a trade, removing the potential financial burden of a four or five-year max contract and the limitations inherent to such a commitment.
The NBA's new CBA heavily penalizes expensive rosters. Moreover, trading for Ingram without intending to sign him to his preferred contract in the offseason is malpractice. Now teams can more easily justify the investment, knowing that Ingram won't hang up the phone on offers that come in under four years.
Ingram hired Klutch a week ago. That is not a coincidence. On the verge of a highly delicate free agency period, Ingram is hiring the agent with a strong track record of maximizing player earnings and leveraging connections around the league. Rich Paul is built for this stuff, and clearly Ingram is rethinking his negotiating strategy on the fly.
There's still a world in which Ingram re-signs with the Pelicans — perhaps on a short one or two-year deal that allows New Orleans to flip him somewhere down the line. The Pelicans are in a tricky spot, bad enough to consider a tank but too talented to justify a complete teardown. Ingram is both too good to sell for pennies on the dollar, but not good enough to inspire confidence in his viability as Zion's No. 2 long term. Especially since he spends half the time as a No. 1 when Zion is hurt.
Whether it's a week from now or next season, Ingram is probably going to get traded. That is, unless he just picks up and walks in free agency. Either way, expect Ingram's name to pop up more regularly in the rumor mill now that he's relenting on his contract demands.