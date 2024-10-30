Chipper Jones comes to Matt Olson's defense as Freddie Freeman continues to rake
What Freddie Freeman has done in the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers has captivated the attention of not only MLB fans but Atlanta Braves fans in particular. The 35-year-old has five hits in 16 at-bats, four of which have left the ballpark. He has homered in each of the first four games of this series, which is hard to truly fathom.
Freeman having this kind of success (while also dealing with a serious ankle injury) on the biggest stage has been awesome to see, but has also caused a large segment of Braves fans to wonder, "What if?" Freeman spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves, and even led them to a World Series win in 2021 - his final year in Atlanta.
The Braves replaced Freeman with Matt Olson, who has been quite good, but not Freddie. With that in mind, Braves fans have unfairly gone out of their way to criticize Olson while having to watch Freeman dominate on the World Series stage. While it makes sense for Braves fans to miss Freeman and wish he was doing this with an A on his hat, it isn't exactly Olson's fault that this transpired. It also isn't as if Olson isn't quite good in his own right.
Braves legend and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones took to Twitter to defend Olson and show Braves fans that they should be happy with what they have.
Chipper Jones rips Braves fans for unnecessary Matt Olson slander
Olson's 2024 campaign didn't quite live up to the high expectations he put on himself after a ridiculous 2023 season, but let's not act as if he isn't one of the game's best first basemen. He was in the top five in a slew of offensive categories among qualified first basemen, is one of the best defensive first basemen in the sport, and happened to also appear in all 162 games played (for a third straight season!) He has not missed a single game in his three seasons with the Braves, which is unheard of nowadays.
Despite this, Braves fans are still getting on Olson's case and want Freddie back. Sure, Olson is not Freddie, but no first baseman is Freddie. There's a reason he's almost certainly going to be a Hall of Famer one day. Olson is still a very good, if not elite player at the same position.
If this was a true "down year" for Olson, watch out. That's essentially what Chipper Jones was saying. The 30-year-old slashed .247/.333/.457 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI. If essentially 30 home runs and 100 RBI is the floor for Olson, how in the world is anyone upset that this guy is representing the Braves at first base? Braves fans already know that he has a 50+ home run and 130+ RBI ceiling, so if the floor is 30 home runs and 100 RBI, how do you not take that?
He isn't going to hit for the high average that Freeman does, and he's going to strike out more, but Freeman also doesn't have Olson's power. Olson is the better defender, too, at least right now.
Olson might not be Freeman, but he also isn't paid as if he's Freeman. The $21 million AAV Olson has on his eight-year deal is $6 million less than Freeman's $27 million AAV on his six-year deal. He's getting less money per year while being five years younger and under control for three extra seasons. That sounds pretty good to me!
Is it unfortunate to see Freeman dominate in the World Series in another uniform? Unequivocally yes. Braves fans should miss Freeman and wish he was doing this for them. However, Olson is about the best possible consolation prize Braves fans could've possibly asked for. Braves fans weren't complaining when Olson broke their single-season home run record last season. They shouldn't be complaining when, in a down year, he hits 29 home runs and nearly drives in 100 runs.
It's time for Braves fans to appreciate what they have. He might not be owning the World Series this season, but he's the kind of player who easily can in 2025 if the entire Braves team doesn't go down with injuries again. He isn't Freeman, but he's an awesome player that most fan bases would love to have. Chipper is right. Respect Matt Olson.